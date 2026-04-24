US-Iran ceasefire: Trump says ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by 3 weeks

Israel's military said it struck a missile launcher in Lebanon that had fired into Israel on Thursday in an attack that Israeli air defenses intercepted. Hezbollah claimed the attack.

Israel's announcement of the strike came soon after Trump said the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire had been extended by three weeks.

Hezbollah said it had launched rockets toward Israel in retaliation for an Israeli strike on the Lebanese village of Yater. Two people, including a child, were wounded by Israeli artillery shelling there, said Lebanon's public health ministry.

The ministry also said that an Israeli airstrike killed three people farther north, in the area of Nabatieh. The Israeli military said it had killed three militants who had launched a missile toward an Israeli warplane.