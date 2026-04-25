US-Iran ceasefire: Iran says no direct talks with US in Islamabad are planned

The White House said earlier Friday that its envoys would meet Araghchi
Highlights
The State Department says a detained Kuwaiti-American journalist who was arrested in Kuwait has been released after intervention by the Trump administration.
The department said late Friday that Ahmed Shihab-Eldin had been freed and allowed to leave Kuwait. It offered no other details, citing privacy concerns.
Shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi touched down in Pakistan, his government made it clear that there would be no direct negotiations with American government representatives during this visit.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei said on X that "No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S." Instead, Baqaei said Pakistani officials would convey messages between the delegations.
Baqaei thanked the Pakistani government for its "ongoing mediation; good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression."
The White House said earlier Friday that its envoys would meet Araghchi.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that the U.S. does not plan to renew a waiver allowing the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products that are currently at sea. He also said a renewal of a one-time waiver for Iranian oil at sea is totally off the table.
“Not the Iranians,” Bessent told The Associated Press. “We have the blockade, and there’s no oil coming out.”
In an AP interview about the impact of the war on the global energy market and other topics, Bessent also said he had no plans to extend the sanctions relief for Russia.
“I wouldn’t imagine that we’d have another extension. I think the Russian oil on the water has been largely sucked up,” he said.
The UAE condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted two northern border posts in the State of Kuwait using two explosive-laden drones launched from the Republic of Iraq.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this terrorist attack constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.
The UAE expressed its full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.
The United States has frozen $344 million in cryptocurrency assets over ties to Iran, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday, as Washington seeks to raise pressure on Tehran amid energy supply disruptions due to war in the Middle East.
The Treasury Department "will continue to systematically degrade Tehran's ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds," Bessent vowed in a statement on X.
He added that his agency was imposing sanctions on "multiple wallets tied to Iran," resulting in the freeze of funds.
A US official said on condition of anonymity that Washington is targeting both typical sanctions evasion means like front companies, alongside newer technologies like digital assets.
The official added that Treasury is in active dialogue with financial institutions including digital assets exchanges.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said an Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Friday.
Araghchi was received by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and other senior officials upon arrival.
In a statement, it said during the visit Araghchi is expected to meet Pakistan’s senior leadership to discuss the latest regional developments and ongoing efforts to promote regional peace and stability.
US President Donald Trump is sending his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan on Saturday to continue talks with Iran, the White House said Friday.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an interview on Fox News Channel that the two will have talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
"We're hopeful that it will be a productive conversation and hopefully move the ball forward to a deal," Leavitt said.
She said that Vice President JD Vance would not be traveling but that he remains "deeply involved." She said he will be in the US, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the president's national security team, on "standby" to fly to Pakistan "if necessary."
Day 56: European Union calls for reopening of Strait of Hormuz
Day 55: Trump: US could make a deal with Iran 'right now'
Day 54: Trump extends US-Iran ceasefire
Day 53: Pakistan urges the US and Iran to extend their ceasefire
Day 52: Fighting to resume as ceasefire ends Wednesday: Trump
Day 51: Iran refuses new round of talks, say reports
Day 50: Indian ships reverse course in Strait of Hormuz
Day 49: Trump says Iran agrees to 'never' close Hormuz strait again
Day 48: Trump: Iran agreed to hand over its enriched uranium
Day 47: US optimistic about reaching peace deal with Iran
Day 46: 2 days to US-Iran talks in Pakistan? Trump thinks so
Day 45: US, Iran discuss 'another round' of direct talks
Day 44: US to begin 'blockade' of Iranian ports on Monday
Day 43: 3-way talks with the US and Iran begin in Pakistan
Day 42: Trump says Iran has 'no cards' as Vance heads for talks
Day 41: Kuwait condemns drone attacks, US warns vs Hormuz toll