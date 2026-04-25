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US-Iran ceasefire: Iran says no direct talks with US in Islamabad are planned

The White House said earlier Friday that its envoys would meet Araghchi

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US-Israel-Iran war
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Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said an Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Friday.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said an Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Friday.
AFP-VALENTIN FLAURAUD
U.S. President Donald Trump is sending envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan on Saturday to continue talks with Iran, the White House said Friday. The pair will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was heading to Pakistan on Friday for "bilateral consultations," Iran's state-run IRNA news agency confirmed. Vice President JD Vance will not be traveling, the White House said. Stay with our live blog for latest updates, official statements, and key developments:

Highlights

US says detained Kuwaiti-American journalist has been released by Kuwait

The State Department says a detained Kuwaiti-American journalist who was arrested in Kuwait has been released after intervention by the Trump administration.

The department said late Friday that Ahmed Shihab-Eldin had been freed and allowed to leave Kuwait. It offered no other details, citing privacy concerns.

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Iran says no direct talks with US in Islamabad are planned

Shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi touched down in Pakistan, his government made it clear that there would be no direct negotiations with American government representatives during this visit.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmael Baqaei said on X that "No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S." Instead, Baqaei said Pakistani officials would convey messages between the delegations.

Baqaei thanked the Pakistani government for its "ongoing mediation; good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression."

The White House said earlier Friday that its envoys would meet Araghchi.

Bessent rules out renewal of Iranian and Russian oil waivers

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday that the U.S. does not plan to renew a waiver allowing the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products that are currently at sea. He also said a renewal of a one-time waiver for Iranian oil at sea is totally off the table.

“Not the Iranians,” Bessent told The Associated Press. “We have the blockade, and there’s no oil coming out.”

In an AP interview about the impact of the war on the global energy market and other topics, Bessent also said he had no plans to extend the sanctions relief for Russia.

“I wouldn’t imagine that we’d have another extension. I think the Russian oil on the water has been largely sucked up,” he said.

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kuwaiti border posts

The UAE condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted two northern border posts in the State of Kuwait using two explosive-laden drones launched from the Republic of Iraq.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this terrorist attack constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

The UAE expressed its full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

US freezes $344m in cryptocurrency linked to Iran

The United States has frozen $344 million in cryptocurrency assets over ties to Iran, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday, as Washington seeks to raise pressure on Tehran amid energy supply disruptions due to war in the Middle East.

The Treasury Department "will continue to systematically degrade Tehran's ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds," Bessent vowed in a statement on X.

He added that his agency was imposing sanctions on "multiple wallets tied to Iran," resulting in the freeze of funds.

A US official said on condition of anonymity that Washington is targeting both typical sanctions evasion means like front companies, alongside newer technologies like digital assets.

The official added that Treasury is in active dialogue with financial institutions including digital assets exchanges.

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Iran FM arrives in Islamabad for talks on reviving ceasefire negotiations

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said an Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Friday.

Araghchi was received by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and other senior officials upon arrival.

In a statement, it said during the visit Araghchi is expected to meet Pakistan’s senior leadership to discuss the latest regional developments and ongoing efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

Trump dispatches Witkoff and Kushner to Pakistan for new talks

US President Donald Trump is sending his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan on Saturday to continue talks with Iran, the White House said Friday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an interview on Fox News Channel that the two will have talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"We're hopeful that it will be a productive conversation and hopefully move the ball forward to a deal," Leavitt said.

She said that Vice President JD Vance would not be traveling but that he remains "deeply involved." She said he will be in the US, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the president's national security team, on "standby" to fly to Pakistan "if necessary."

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor ; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News

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