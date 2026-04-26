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Moment Trump rushed from White House Correspondents' Dinner after gunshots heard

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump 'are safe,' the US Secret Service said

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AFP and AP
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Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump was reported uninjured and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after an unspecified threat. There did not immediately appear to be any injuries, and one law-enforcement official said a shooter opened fire.

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall at the Washington Hilton as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds. "Out of the way, sir!" someone yelled. Others yelled to duck.

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Trump says will give press conference shortly after 0200 GMT

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he would give a press conference from the White House press briefing room, shortly after a shooting incident at a gala dinner in Washington.

The press conference is set to take place shortly after 10 pm (0200 GMT), Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding: "The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition."

Trump and first lady 'safe,' one suspect in custody: US Secret Service

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump "are safe," the US Secret Service said Saturday after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"The president and the first lady are safe along (with) all protectees," the Secret Service added in a statement. It said one individual was in custody and the incident took place near the main screening area for the event.

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