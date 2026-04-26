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UAE condemns attack targeting Trump at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

In a statement, the UAE affirmed its solidarity with President Trump and his family

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Dinner after shots were reportedly fired at the event, in Washington, DC.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Dinner after shots were reportedly fired at the event, in Washington, DC.
ANI

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the armed attack targeting President Donald Trump of the United States, expressing deep regret over the incident.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with President Trump and his family, as well as with the government and people of the United States. 

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It also strongly denounced such criminal acts, reiterating the UAE’s firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism that seek to undermine security and stability.

Earlier today, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington after gunfire was reported near a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton. 

Hundreds of guests took cover under tables as Secret Service agents moved swiftly to secure the venue and escort attendees to safety.

Authorities said a lone suspect, armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives, attempted to breach the perimeter before being subdued and taken into custody. One officer was injured but protected by a bulletproof vest, while officials confirmed that the president and other attendees were unharmed. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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