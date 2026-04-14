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US-Iran ceasefire: Trump warns Iran as US blockade on ports takes effect; new peace talks loom

US Vice President Vance says Iran has made some progress in nuclear negotiations

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Donald Trumpiran nuclear programmeAmericaIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran war
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President Donald Trump speaks to the press during an event outside the Oval Office of the White House on April 13 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump speaks to the press during an event outside the Oval Office of the White House on April 13 in Washington, DC.
AFP
A US blockade on Iranian ports has come into effect, with President Donald Trump warning Iranian vessels near the restricted zone could be “eliminated,” while saying a diplomatic deal is still possible. Iran has accused the US of piracy as protests erupted in Tehran near the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, US and Iranian officials are reportedly discussing another round of face-to-face talks, with Pakistan offering to host fresh negotiations aimed at extending a ceasefire after earlier talks ended without agreement. Follow our live coverage for the latest developments in the region.

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'Grave violation': Iran assails US blockade around its port

Iran has slammed a US blockade around its ports as a "grave violation" of its sovereignty, as Washington and Tehran's belligerent rhetoric rattled a fragile truce. The US Navy's blockade of Iran started at 6pm Gulf Standard Time on Monday, 10am EST.

Pakistan proposes a second round of talks in Islamabad

Pakistan has proposed hosting a second round of talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad in the coming days, before the end of the ceasefire, two Pakistani officials said.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter with the press, said the proposal would depend on whether the parties request a different location.

One of the officials said that, despite ending without an agreement, the first talks were part of an ongoing diplomatic process rather than a one-off effort.

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Vance says Iran made progress in nuclear talks

Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with FOX News Channel’s “Special Report” that negotiations “did make some progress” in the Islamabad talks on the US insistence on the removal of nuclear material from Iran as well as a mechanism to ensure uranium cannot be enriched in the future.

“They moved in our direction,” Vance said in the interview. He said he thought Iranian negotiators were “unable to cut a deal” and needed to get approval from others in Tehran.

Vance also said that US negotiators made clear that Trump “would be very happy if Iran was treated like a normal country, if it had a normal economy,” but he did not go into details about what he meant.

“There really is, I think, a grand deal to be had here. But, it’s up to the Iranians, I think, to take the next step,” Vance said.

White House won’t say if talks are in the works

The White House was not responsive to queries about whether new talks were being weighed.

“President Trump, Vice President Vance and the negotiating team have made the US red lines very clear. The Iranians desperation for a deal will only increase with President Trump’s highly effective Naval blockade now in effect,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

US, Iran discuss another ceasefire talks

The United States and Iran are in active discussions about holding another round of face-to-face negotiations aimed at securing a longer-term ceasefire and preventing renewed conflict after recent talks in Pakistan ended without a deal, Bloomberg reported, citing "people familiar with the matter".

Saudi restores full Red Sea pipeline capacity: Report

Saudi Arabia said it has restored full pumping capacity through its East-West pipeline to the Red Sea, along with output from the Manifa field, Trading Economics reported.

Brent, the North Sea crude oil benchmark, pared earlier gains made on Monday, dropping to $98.09 as of 7.19 am (Tokyo).

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Oil prices cut gains, WTI slips under $100/barrel

Oil futures cut gains WTI crude oil futures were up less than 2% at nearly $98 per barrel early on Tuesday in Asia, cutting gains of up to 9% from the Monday session as investors hoped that a deal would eventually be reached between the US and Iran.

Failure of the Iran-US talks to strike a deal prompted Washington to announce a blockade targeting Iranian oil shipments. Trump later stated that Iran had "reached out" and is now seeking to resume negotiations. A report from OPEC+ showed the group's output declined 7.9 million barrels per day in March due to the closure of the Strait.

US, Iran talks continue as Trump issues blockade warning

Diplomatic channels between the US and Iran have not completely shut down, and there remains a possibility of further direct negotiations, even as the situation in the Gulf grows more tense, officials said. US media reports indicate leaders on both sides have left the door open to a potential second round of in-person talks after recent face-to-face discussions in Islamabad failed to produce an deal.

Mediators are also urging both sides to keep talking, even as US President Donald Trump has taken an increasingly hard line, including the announcement of the US Navy would begin a naval blockade of Iran’s ports and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, aiming to stop Iranian oil exports and pressure Tehran. Trump warned that any Iranian “fast-attack” or other naval vessels that approach or threaten the blockade could be “eliminated,” drawing parallels to US operations against drug-smuggling boats at sea.

King Hamad of Bahrain receives US Admiral Brad Cooper

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Bahrain, received Admiral Charles Bradford "Brad" Cooper II, the Commander of the US Central Command, and an accompanying delegation.

King Hamad commended the key and active role played by the United States of America alongside allied countries in strengthening regional and global security and stability.

UAE FM holds talks with counterparts on regional issues

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed regional developments during telephone conversations with several foreign ministers of brotherly and friendly nations, following the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks against the UAE and a number of countries in the region.

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Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor

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