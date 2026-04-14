In its latest World Economic Outlook, released at the Spring IMF Meetings, the Fund lowered its forecast for global growth this year to 3.1 per cent, down from its earlier January estimate, and said inflation is now expected to rise to 4.4 per cent.

Dubai: The International Monetary Fund has lowered its global growth forecast for 2026, warning that the war in the Middle East has disrupted what had been a stronger economic recovery and could cause more serious damage if energy supplies from the Gulf are hit harder.

In its severe scenario, where energy market disruption extends into next year and inflation expectations become less anchored, global growth would drop to around 2 per cent in both 2026 and 2027, with inflation exceeding 6 per cent.

Growth is then projected to strengthen in 2027, rising to 4.5 per cent for Saudi Arabia and 5.3 per cent for the UAE. Oman is forecast to post steadier growth, with its economy expected to expand by 3.5 per cent in 2026 and 3.4 per cent in 2027.

"We should keep strengthening global cooperation; with the right policies—including a swift cessation of hostilities and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—the damage can remain limited. International financial institutions such as the IMF were born out of a vision, forged in the aftermath of war and great destruction, to advance economic and financial cooperation and integration for the benefit of all. Today, those principles are more vital than ever to preserve global prosperity," he wrote.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.