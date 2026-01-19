GOLD/FOREX
IMF raises 2026 global growth forecast to 3.3% on AI surge

IMF sees stronger global growth in 2026, driven by AI investment and resilient markets

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
AI boom pushes global growth to 3.3% in 2026, IMF says.
Dubai: The global economy is expected to grow faster than earlier projected, supported by strong investment in artificial intelligence and improved financial conditions, according to the International Monetary Fund’s January 2026 World Economic Outlook update.

The IMF now forecasts global growth of 3.3% in 2026 and 3.2% in 2027, a slight upward revision from its October 2025 projections. Despite ongoing trade tensions and policy uncertainty, the report notes that fiscal support, monetary easing and the private sector’s ability to adapt are helping economies stay on track.

More to follow...

