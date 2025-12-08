IMF sets out key 2026 risks amid rising uncertainty, AI valuations and debt pressures

Azour highlighted the buoyant investment climate surrounding AI but warned of an emerging disconnect. “We see that the level of risks in terms of asset is reaching one of the highest over the last three decades,” he said. The gap between valuations in the technology sector and the rest of the S&P is widening, while regulation has not kept pace. He called AI “an area where we see a lot of promises,” but one that requires extreme caution from policymakers and investors.