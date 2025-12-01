Planning to mine crypto in the UAE? What every investor must know

Dahrieh summed it up as a long term, high risk bet rather than a short cut to income. Monthly returns, he said, can swing from modest profits to almost zero if conditions turn. Gule’s estimates suggest that under ideal conditions a modern rig might generate around $10 to 15 a day after costs, but those assumptions rarely hold in full. Payback periods of 18 to 30 months are common, and a full recovery of capital may take more than two years.