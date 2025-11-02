GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

UAE residents get access to regulated Bitcoin mining with du’s Cloud Miner

du becomes first UAE telecom to offer residents secure, subscription-based Bitcoin mining

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
The du headquarters at Dubai Hills
The du headquarters at Dubai Hills
Supplied

Dubai: UAE residents can now participate in Bitcoin mining through a new cloud-based platform called Cloud Miner, launched by telecom operator du.

The service is the first official Cloud Mining as a Service (MaaS) offering by a UAE company, giving users a simple way to access cryptocurrency mining from within the country.

The platform was revealed on November 2, 2025, during a launch event at the Burj Khalifa, and will be available exclusively to UAE residents under local regulatory standards.

Mining without energy barriers

Cloud Miner lets individuals mine Bitcoin by renting computational power instead of setting up their own equipment. Subscriptions are offered through an online auction at onlineauction.ae from November 3 to 9.

Each contract provides 250 terahashes per second (TH/s) of mining capacity for 24 months. Users pay transparent, fixed fees and can begin mining immediately after subscription.

The model removes the usual challenges of hardware maintenance, electricity costs, and technical setup, allowing anyone with an investment portfolio and verified ID to participate.

Built for regulatory compliance

Access to the platform requires verification through UAE Pass, ensuring that participants meet local Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards. Two-factor authentication is also mandatory for account access.

The service operates from data centres within the UAE, allowing residents to engage in Bitcoin mining under local data protection and financial oversight frameworks.

Increasing digital participation

The launch of Cloud Miner expands the options available to UAE residents who want to take part in the digital asset economy under a regulated environment.

It provides a UAE hosted alternative to international mining services, aligning with the country’s ongoing development of blockchain and digital finance infrastructure.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Cryptocurrency

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A worker operates at PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM)’s Pongkor underground gold mine, which has an estimated reserve of about 5 tons, in Bogor, West Java, on October 16, 2025.

Indonesian miner Antam's income soars on gold demand

2m read
Heavy rain fell in parts of UAE.

Rain likely in parts of UAE over the next few days

1m read
Al Fardan Exchange launches new salary advance service

Al Fardan Exchange launches new salary advance service

2m read
botim money empowers 8.5M users with fintech hhift

botim money empowers 8.5M users with fintech hhift

3m read