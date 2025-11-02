UAE residents get access to regulated Bitcoin mining with du’s Cloud Miner

du becomes first UAE telecom to offer residents secure, subscription-based Bitcoin mining
Dubai: UAE residents can now participate in Bitcoin mining through a new cloud-based platform called Cloud Miner, launched by telecom operator du.
The service is the first official Cloud Mining as a Service (MaaS) offering by a UAE company, giving users a simple way to access cryptocurrency mining from within the country.
The platform was revealed on November 2, 2025, during a launch event at the Burj Khalifa, and will be available exclusively to UAE residents under local regulatory standards.
Cloud Miner lets individuals mine Bitcoin by renting computational power instead of setting up their own equipment. Subscriptions are offered through an online auction at onlineauction.ae from November 3 to 9.
Each contract provides 250 terahashes per second (TH/s) of mining capacity for 24 months. Users pay transparent, fixed fees and can begin mining immediately after subscription.
The model removes the usual challenges of hardware maintenance, electricity costs, and technical setup, allowing anyone with an investment portfolio and verified ID to participate.
Access to the platform requires verification through UAE Pass, ensuring that participants meet local Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards. Two-factor authentication is also mandatory for account access.
The service operates from data centres within the UAE, allowing residents to engage in Bitcoin mining under local data protection and financial oversight frameworks.
The launch of Cloud Miner expands the options available to UAE residents who want to take part in the digital asset economy under a regulated environment.
It provides a UAE hosted alternative to international mining services, aligning with the country’s ongoing development of blockchain and digital finance infrastructure.
