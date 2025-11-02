UAE residents get access to regulated Bitcoin mining with du’s Cloud Miner

Cloud Miner lets individuals mine Bitcoin by renting computational power instead of setting up their own equipment. Subscriptions are offered through an online auction at onlineauction.ae from November 3 to 9.

The platform was revealed on November 2, 2025, during a launch event at the Burj Khalifa, and will be available exclusively to UAE residents under local regulatory standards.

The service is the first official Cloud Mining as a Service (MaaS) offering by a UAE company, giving users a simple way to access cryptocurrency mining from within the country.

The launch of Cloud Miner expands the options available to UAE residents who want to take part in the digital asset economy under a regulated environment.

Access to the platform requires verification through UAE Pass, ensuring that participants meet local Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) standards. Two-factor authentication is also mandatory for account access.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.