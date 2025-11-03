GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi's NIP boosts Bitcoin mining output, now top private operator in MENA

NIP Group’s expansion aligns with Abu Dhabi turning global hub for digital infrastructure

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Abu Dhabi's NIP boosts Bitcoin mining output, now top private operator in MENA

Dubai: US-listed NIP Group Inc. has expanded its Bitcoin mining and computing capacity to 11.3 exahashes per second (EH/s), securing its position as the largest publicly listed Bitcoin miner in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Abu Dhabi-based company said the upgrade cements its leadership among regional crypto mining operators and advances its broader strategy to integrate gaming, entertainment, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing under a unified digital platform.

With the new capacity, NIP Group can generate an estimated 160 Bitcoins per month, though output may fluctuate with network conditions.

Co-CEO Hicham Chahine said the expansion demonstrates how rapidly the company is executing its digital infrastructure strategy. “Building large-scale computing power strengthens our foundation for high-performance computing, crypto mining, and AI applications in gaming and entertainment,” he said.

Chief Operating Officer Carl Argen added that the new systems would be deployed to deliver immediate, stable mining output while preparing for future AI and digital media applications.

NIP Group’s expansion aligns with Abu Dhabi’s goal of becoming a global hub for digital infrastructure. The emirate has attracted major investments in AI-optimized data centers, blockchain projects, and high-performance computing facilities.

The company’s growth also reflects the support of Abu Dhabi’s regulatory environment and accessible energy supply, which together underpin the UAE’s national push to establish an AI-driven economy by 2030.

Founded as a gaming and entertainment group, NIP Group’s pivot toward advanced computing and digital assets positions it at the intersection of emerging technologies transforming the region’s digital economy.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
