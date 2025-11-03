Abu Dhabi's NIP boosts Bitcoin mining output, now top private operator in MENA

Dubai: US-listed NIP Group Inc. has expanded its Bitcoin mining and computing capacity to 11.3 exahashes per second (EH/s), securing its position as the largest publicly listed Bitcoin miner in the Middle East and North Africa.

Co-CEO Hicham Chahine said the expansion demonstrates how rapidly the company is executing its digital infrastructure strategy. “Building large-scale computing power strengthens our foundation for high-performance computing, crypto mining, and AI applications in gaming and entertainment,” he said.

The Abu Dhabi-based company said the upgrade cements its leadership among regional crypto mining operators and advances its broader strategy to integrate gaming, entertainment, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing under a unified digital platform.

The company’s growth also reflects the support of Abu Dhabi’s regulatory environment and accessible energy supply, which together underpin the UAE’s national push to establish an AI-driven economy by 2030.

Chief Operating Officer Carl Argen added that the new systems would be deployed to deliver immediate, stable mining output while preparing for future AI and digital media applications.

