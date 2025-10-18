More UAE residents look to invest in crypto as confidence grows worldwide

New investors across the UAE are joining global wave of rising confidence in crypto assets
Dubai: If you’ve been thinking about investing in crypto but aren’t sure where to start, you’re not alone.
A new global report by Bitget, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, shows that more than two-thirds of investors plan to increase their crypto holdings in the coming months — including many first-time buyers in the Middle East.
According to Bitget’s Q3 2025 Crypto Confidence Report, 66% of respondents across global markets said they plan to add more crypto to their portfolios this year.
Half said they’ll increase their trading activity.
43% plan to hold crypto long-term as part of their savings or wealth strategy.
In countries like Nigeria, China, and India, optimism is especially strong — but investors in the UAE and wider MENA region are catching up fast, thanks to improved regulation, easy access to digital wallets, and the UAE’s growing role as a crypto hub.
The UAE already has one of the most advanced regulatory frameworks for digital assets, with Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and Abu Dhabi’s ADGM providing clear guidelines for licensed exchanges. That’s one reason why global platforms such as Bitget are attracting more regional users.
If you’re new to crypto investing, experts recommend starting small and sticking with well-known assets like Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The Bitget report found these two remain the most popular worldwide, while newer projects like Solana (SOL) and Layer 2 platforms are gaining attention for their speed and lower costs.
Even with market ups and downs, confidence in digital assets remains high. Nearly half of survey participants believe the next major Bitcoin rally could push prices between USD 150,000 and USD 200,000.
Vugar Usi Zade, Bitget’s Chief Operating Officer, said the findings show how crypto has moved beyond hype:
“Confidence in crypto is no longer just a niche trend — it’s a global signal. The appetite from emerging markets shows where the future will be built.”
If you’re considering entering the crypto space:
Use regulated exchanges licensed in the UAE.
Diversify with a mix of top tokens (BTC, ETH) and smaller projects only after research.
Treat crypto as a long-term investment, not a quick trade.
Keep security top of mind — use two-factor authentication and cold wallets for storage.
Bitget’s report highlights a clear trend — more everyday people, not just traders, are viewing crypto as part of a modern wealth plan.
With its strong digital infrastructure, pro-innovation stance, and rising awareness among young professionals, the UAE is well-positioned to become one of the region’s fastest-growing crypto markets.
For residents looking to take their first step, the message is simple: crypto investing is no longer just for experts — it’s becoming part of mainstream finance.
