More UAE residents look to invest in crypto as confidence grows worldwide

In countries like Nigeria, China, and India, optimism is especially strong — but investors in the UAE and wider MENA region are catching up fast, thanks to improved regulation, easy access to digital wallets, and the UAE’s growing role as a crypto hub.

According to Bitget’s Q3 2025 Crypto Confidence Report, 66% of respondents across global markets said they plan to add more crypto to their portfolios this year.

A new global report by Bitget, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, shows that more than two-thirds of investors plan to increase their crypto holdings in the coming months — including many first-time buyers in the Middle East.

Dubai: If you’ve been thinking about investing in crypto but aren’t sure where to start, you’re not alone.

“Confidence in crypto is no longer just a niche trend — it’s a global signal. The appetite from emerging markets shows where the future will be built.”

Even with market ups and downs, confidence in digital assets remains high. Nearly half of survey participants believe the next major Bitcoin rally could push prices between USD 150,000 and USD 200,000.

If you’re new to crypto investing, experts recommend starting small and sticking with well-known assets like Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The Bitget report found these two remain the most popular worldwide, while newer projects like Solana (SOL) and Layer 2 platforms are gaining attention for their speed and lower costs.

The UAE already has one of the most advanced regulatory frameworks for digital assets, with Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and Abu Dhabi’s ADGM providing clear guidelines for licensed exchanges. That’s one reason why global platforms such as Bitget are attracting more regional users.

For residents looking to take their first step, the message is simple: crypto investing is no longer just for experts — it’s becoming part of mainstream finance.

With its strong digital infrastructure, pro-innovation stance, and rising awareness among young professionals, the UAE is well-positioned to become one of the region’s fastest-growing crypto markets.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.