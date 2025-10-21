Dubai: Economic activity across the Middle East and North Africa has held up better than expected in 2025, prompting the International Monetary Fund to raise its regional growth forecast. The region’s GDP is now projected to expand by 3.2% this year, up from 2.1% in 2024 and a 0.6-percentage-point increase from the Fund’s May outlook. Growth is expected to accelerate further to 3.7% in 2026, driven by stronger oil production, resilient domestic demand, and steady progress on structural reforms.