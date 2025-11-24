How the rising global nomad billionaire redefines home ownership

If we project this trend forward, three out-of-the-box dynamics are worth watching. First, residences become passport alternatives. In a world where mobility is power, governments may begin offering ‘networked residency rights’ tied to luxury property ownership across allied nations. Golden visas, facilitated residency schemes driven by mega real estate investments have always been there, and will still be at higher premiums. Second, AI-integrated villas. These are homes that adapt to their owner’s preferences instantly, mirroring the lifestyle of the Dubai residence in Marbella or London without the owner lifting a finger. And last are global branded villages. Imagine an ecosystem where every villa in different continents is designed by the same brand, creating a seamless continuity of identity for the nomadic billionaire.