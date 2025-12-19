V. Nandakumar honoured as the Retail Professional of the Year at Retail Congress MENA 2025

Award in recognition his long-standing contribution to the Middle East retail industry
The Middle East Council of Shopping Centers & Retailers (MECSR) presented its Annual Top Retail Industry Awards at the *Retail Congress MENA 2025* in Dubai, recognising outstanding leadership and excellence across the region’s retail sector.
One of the key honours of the evening’s awards, *Retail Professional of the Year*, was conferred on *V. Nandakumar,* Director – Global Marketing & Communications, LuLu Group International, in recognition of his long-standing contribution to the Middle East retail industry and his role in shaping contemporary retail marketing, communications, and brand leadership in the region.
The awards ceremony formed part of the MECSR Retail Congress, a flagship industry platform that convenes senior executives, retail groups, mall owners, developers, and solution providers to deliberate on sector trends, transformation, and sustainable growth. The Congress has established itself as one of the region’s most influential forums for recognising leadership and innovation in retail.
Commenting on the recognition, V. Nandakumar said “This recognition is particularly meaningful to me as it comes from the industry and its key stakeholders — peers whose work and leadership I deeply respect. It reflects the collective effort of the teams I have had the privilege to work with over the years. Retail is ultimately about people, and this award belongs to the wider LuLu family that continues to build trust through purpose-led growth.”
The Middle East Council of Shopping Centers & Retailers (MECSR) represents the collective interests of the region’s retail and shopping centre industry, bringing together leading retailers, developers, investors, and service providers. As the regional affiliate of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), MECSR connects the Middle East retail community with global insights, best practices, and international benchmarks, while driving research, advocacy, and knowledge-sharing across the sector.
With over 25 years at LuLu Group International, V. Nandakumar has been closely associated with the Group’s evolution into one of the Middle East’s most trusted and diversified retail organisations. In his current role, he oversees global marketing and communications across LuLu’s portfolio, spanning hypermarkets, shopping malls, hospitality, and allied businesses across the globe.
Over the years, Nandakumar has played a pivotal role in strengthening brand equity, leading large-scale retail and corporate campaigns, and advancing omnichannel and customer engagement strategies. He is widely recognised as one of the region’s leading marketing professionals, having been featured among the Top Marketing Leaders in the Middle East by Forbes Middle East and Khaleej Times, and is a regular speaker at prominent industry conferences and leadership forums.
The MECSR Retail Congress 2025 also recognised and honoured several organisations and leaders for excellence across key categories including Retailer of the Year, Shopping Centre of the Year, Sustainability Initiative of the Year, Retail Innovation, and Customer Experience Excellence, reflecting the depth and diversity of the region’s retail ecosystem.
