World is weathering US trade tariff storm ‘surprisingly well’: OECD

The impact of Donald Trump’s tariff measures has been hard to read. The OECD expected US growth of 1.6% in June, increased that to 1.8% in September, and now sees 2% as AI-related spending grows. Construction of data centers and other tech-related projects is lifting output, with technology production expanding faster than other industries. The OECD estimates the US economy would have slipped by 0.1% in the first half without the boost from AI investment, which helped make up for slower consumer spending and lower government purchases.