She also highlighted the pace of diversification, particularly in the Gulf. “I cannot tell you how impressive it is to see the UAE, with around 80% of growth coming from non-oil performance,” she said, adding that similar trends are emerging across energy-exporting economies.diversification of the economies in the region is progressing with a high speed, and I cannot tell you how impressive it is to see UAE, 80% benefiting from non oil economy performance, and that goes across many of the oil exporting the energy exporting countries.