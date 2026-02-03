Dubai: The Gulf should create its own version of Airbus to deepen economic integration and compete at scale in a more fragmented global economy, according to the International Monetary Fund’s managing director, who said unity of purpose would matter more than ever in the years ahead.

Turning to Europe, Georgieva said the region faced a clear test. Fragmentation across 27 countries has slowed progress on competitiveness, productivity, and growth, even as the global economy moves faster. Completing the single market could lift Europe’s output by as much as 20%, she said, if long-standing obstacles were addressed.

The Gulf, she added, has the ingredients needed to replicate that success, citing growing regulatory coordination, rising interest in regional trade, and more mature fiscal and monetary policymaking. “What I now see in discussions with ministers of finance and central bank governors in the Gulf is maturity that can help the region move in that direction of strength through unity of purpose,” she said.

“When Europe came up with Airbus, it did something fabulous,” Georgieva said. “It created a very potent competitor to Boeing. Now every second aircraft on this planet comes from Europe. So for the Gulf, get your Airbus.”

Such efforts would require compromise and trust, particularly in areas like capital markets where competition already exists within the region. Yet she said the Gulf has already shown its capacity to invest early in human capital and to prioritise dialogue, giving it a strong position as new technologies reshape the global economy.

She highlighted gaps in capital markets, energy pricing, and labour mobility, noting that hundreds of billions of euros in European savings continue to flow abroad, largely to the US. “Europe has to adapt,” she said. “It is not going to be the other way around.”

