DAIS 2026 showcases India’s PMS, AIF and GIFT City to global investors

The afternoon started with a presentation by Varun Sanan of Edelweiss AMC on “Unlocking India through GIFT City,” highlighting the role of GIFT City as a gateway for inbound and outbound fund opportunities and its appeal for global capital flows. It was followed by a panel titled “5X in 5 Years: The Alpha Makers of India,” featuring Vijay Bharadia of Wallfort PMS, Pawan Bharaddia of Equitree Capital Advisors, and Divam Sharma of Green Portfolio, moderated by Dinesh Giridhar of Dolat Capital. The discussion examined how managers identify compounding opportunities early and balance conviction with robust risk controls.