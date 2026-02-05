Dubai to host premier summit for India's top fund managers at DAIS 2026

Interact with top fund managers, industry leaders, explore PMS, AIF & GIFT IFSC products
After 3 successful summits, India’s first and number one platform for PMS, AIF & GIFT City Funds, PMS Bazaar, is back with the fourth edition of its Dubai Alternative Investment Summit (DAIS 2026). Scheduled on February 14, 2026, the summit brings together India’s leading & top performing Asset Managers at Conrad Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, for a high-impact, full-day event.
DAIS 2026 is designed as a premier platform for NRI & global investors, distributors, family offices, wealth managers, advisors, bankers, research professionals, and asset managers looking to deepen their understanding of India’s fast-evolving alternative investment landscape.
This year’s edition is backed by ICICI Prudential AMC as the Title Sponsor, underlining the growing mainstream and institutional interest in PMS, AIF, and GIFT City funds. The speaker lineup features India’s leading alternative investment fund managers with a proven track record of delivering consistent, risk-adjusted performance across market cycles, and superior outcomes over the medium- to long-term investment horizon.
DAIS 2026 aims to deliver both breadth and practical takeaways. The high-impact agenda spans Indian and global market outlooks, small- and mid-cap strategies, quant investing, SME investment opportunities, and in-depth discussions around private markets, including pre-IPO opportunities, venture capital & private equity investing, private credit avenues, and more.
The summit will also spotlight India-domiciled GIFT City routes, explaining how NRI & global investors can access India exposures efficiently through these regulated vehicles.
A key draw of DAIS 2026 is its diversity of investment products and strategies. Attendees can expect exposure to discussions across listed equity strategies, hedge funds, dollar-denominated funds, GIFT City investments, real estate, specialised investment funds, and the broader PMS & AIF universe.
Beyond the conference sessions, DAIS continues to position itself as a networking-led summit, featuring knowledge booths and curated opportunities for one-on-one interactions with fund managers across PMS, AIF, and GIFT City.
Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026
Time: 09:30 AM – 04:30 PM (GST)
Venue: Conrad Dubai Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road
Standard delegate passes are priced at Dh449. Gulf News readers can avail a special offer price of Dh359 by using the promo code GULFNEWS at checkout.
The delegate pass includes access to all sessions and knowledge booths, along with lunch and two high-tea breaks. To book a seat or know more about the summit, visit: https://pmsbazaar.com/Events/DAIS-2026
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox