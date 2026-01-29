How NRIs fuel India's economic growth with strategic investments

India remains the fastest-growing major economy, with GDP growth of 6–7 per cent. Its economy, currently valued at approximately $4.3 trillion, is on track to reach $5 trillion by 2027, positioning India as the world’s third-largest economy. This momentum is supported by structural reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme. The widespread adoption of Digital Public Infrastructure has further strengthened transparency, efficiency, and financial inclusion.