He highlighted the intent to draw global Indians deeper into India’s capital markets. “Government’s push to expand NRI participation is both timely and strategic,” Yusuffali said, pointing to proposals “to ease rules under the Portfolio Investment Scheme and raises overall foreign holding limits, enabling more global Indians to invest directly in India’s growth story.”

“The third budget presented by the finance minister focuses on tax simplification, economic growth, and long-term investment-driven development, with an emphasis on youth empowerment, NRI supports and fiscal stability,” he said. “It reflects confidence in India’s growth in the coming years making it one of the largest economies of the world.”

Across sectors ranging from retail and finance to healthcare, electronics, real estate, and FMCG, the common thread was confidence in India’s medium-term trajectory, coupled with expectations of sharper execution and more targeted interventions.

Their reactions underline support for NRI-focused reforms, infrastructure-led expansion, manufacturing incentives, and technology investments, while also pointing to missed opportunities in sectors such as affordable housing, tourism scale-up, and financial services depth.

Another liquidity-related relief he flagged was the reduction of “TCS on overseas tour packages and on remittances for education and medical purposes… from 5% to 2%.”

He also highlighted transaction-level simplification for property sellers. “The proposal to allow TDS on the sale of immovable property by non-residents to be deposited using the resident buyer’s PAN-based challan, instead of requiring a separate TAN, further simplifies compliance and reduces transaction friction for NRI property sellers,” Ahamed said.

From a financial services and NRI compliance standpoint, he pointed to specific procedural improvements. Among these was “the rationalisation of foreign portfolio participation by individuals resident outside India,” including the increase in “the individual investment limit for Persons Resident Outside India (PROIs)… from 5% to 10%,” and the aggregate cap raised to 24%.

Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings , described Budget 2026 as one that “reflects a clear preference for stability and continuity, particularly in the face of persistent global volatility.”

“These are the indications that ‘ease of doing business’ is the focus and voices of NRIs are being heard,” Agarwal said, adding that these are “welcome steps and will help in boosting NRI investments in India.”

Jai Prakash Agarwal, Chairman of the ICAI Dubai Chapter , said there were “no major tax overhauls for NRI but glimpses of ease of doing business seen in this budget.” He pointed to specific measures including “investment limits doubled to 10% in listed firms,” “TCS reduced to 2% on foreign remittance for education and overseas spends,” and the move where “TAN requirements scrapped for TDS on property sales by resident buyers.”

From an infrastructure and real assets perspective, Yusuffali pointed to measures such as “dedicated REITs to accelerate the monetisation and recycling of CPSE real estate assets,” and the proposed “Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund to provide partial credit guarantees and improve lender confidence.” He added that the focus on “Tier-2 and Tier-3 growth corridors and better urban connectivity” is likely to support residential and logistics demand over time.

Technology and manufacturing also featured prominently in his assessment. He noted that the Budget “strategically invests in India’s future-ready workforce by focusing on high-growth sectors such as Artificial Intelligence,” calling it a signal of “long term commitment to technology driven inclusion.”

For institutions with cross-border exposure, he added that “this budget opens new opportunities to collaborate, invest, and contribute to India’s next phase of growth as a healthcare and knowledge powerhouse.”

He welcomed the emphasis on “healthcare infrastructure, medical education, skill development, and digital enablement,” while stressing that outcomes will depend on delivery. “What matters now is execution at scale—translating policy intent into accessible care, affordable education, and globally aligned training,” Moideen said.

On the revenue side, he noted that “revenue assumptions are conservative,” with tax growth budgeted below nominal GDP growth. On borrowing, he pointed out that “net central government borrowing for FY27 is set at INR 11.7 trillion,” broadly in line with expectations, while the Reserve Bank of India is expected to offer “calibrated support via liquidity management and selective OMOs.”

Tambawala said the “FY27 fiscal deficit is budgeted at 4.3% of GDP,” supported by “steady nominal GDP growth and expenditure discipline.” He added that “nominal GDP growth is projected at 10%,” with growth expected to remain driven by domestic demand and investment.

Aliasgar Tambawala, Co-CIO at Klay Group , framed the Budget as “a meaningful shift in India’s fiscal framework from deficit targeting toward public debt anchoring.” He cited the Centre’s objective of reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio “to 50±1% by FY2030,” from “56.1% in FY26 and a projected 55.6% in FY27,” calling it a move that reinforces fiscal credibility.

He described capital expenditure as the defining feature of the Budget. “The biggest highlight is the continued big push on government project spending, raised to ₹12.2 lakh crore for 2026-27,” he said, adding that sustained investment in “roads, cities, clean energy, and factories will create jobs, spark wider economic activity, improve efficiency, and encourage private companies to invest more.”

Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer at Century Financial , said, “India’s 2026-27 Budget strikes a smart balance between careful spending and strong growth.” He pointed to the fiscal deficit being “set at 4.3% of GDP for 2026-27,” and noted that the focus has moved toward “bringing down total debt relative to the size of the economy—expected to fall to around 55.6% next year, with a target of roughly 50% by 2030.”

On tourism, Ahamed observed that it was “addressed largely through skill development and destination infrastructure,” suggesting that “a more integrated articulation of national tourism objectives, alongside stronger alignment with aviation, connectivity and visa facilitation, could have further enhanced the sector’s growth potential.”

At the same time, he described the approach to growth sectors as cautious. “From the perspective of India’s financial services ecosystem, the Budget remains measured,” he said, noting that while reviews and committees were announced, “greater clarity on sequencing, scale and medium-term growth priorities would have strengthened the sector’s outlook.”

Still, Puri acknowledged that initiatives such as “REIT-led monetisation of CPSE commercial assets,” support for data centres, and “a clear push for Tier-2 and Tier-3 commercial growth” reinforce confidence in real assets, hospitality, and urban expansion.

He argued that the segment “was in express need of direct intervention by way of interest stimulants for buyers and developers,” adding that it “needed high-impact measures.”

He flagged the absence of affordable housing measures as a key concern. “One major disappointment for the real estate sector was that there were no major announcements for affordable housing, which has been in free fall since the pandemic,” he said, citing data showing that its sales share fell “from over 38% in 2019… to just around 18% in 2025.”

From an FMCG standpoint, Vachani said the industry “welcomes Union Budget 2026 as a progressive and growth-oriented budget,” citing measures to boost consumption, logistics efficiency, and ease of doing business. He added that the emphasis on inclusive growth and income support is “expected to enhance consumer confidence and drive volume-led growth.”

On MSMEs, he pointed to the “Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund,” describing it as support that will provide “much-needed capital and growth support.” He also highlighted the expansion of the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, saying the increased outlay “to ₹40,000 crore will boost Domestic Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Encourage more companies to set up production units for components like PCBs, camera modules, display parts, batteries, etc.”

At the same time, their comments suggest that expectations remain high for sharper sectoral focus, especially in affordable housing, tourism scale, and financial services depth, as India positions itself for its next phase of growth.

Taken together, the reactions from UAE-based Indian business leaders portray Budget 2026 as one that reinforces macro stability, simplifies processes for NRIs, and channels capital toward infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, and skills.

Balachandran noted that “the impact of these measures will be felt over the coming months as they begin to reshape investor sentiment, business confidence, and long-term economic growth.”

Speaking during the IBPC Dubai India Dialogue Series, he said, “In the words of the IMF, India sets the tone for the fiscal future of the world.” He described Budget 2026 as “reform-oriented,” adding that it “introduces bold and, in some cases, surprising changes to the tax regime.”

He highlighted “capital outlays in Rare earth mining, Semiconductors and Bio pharma,” saying these would “enable India to take lead in Ai and bio pharma products.” Kapoor also welcomed the “big push to tourism through establishment of 15 archeological sites,” and described the proposed fiscal deficit reduction “from 4.4% to 4.3% in 26-27” as commendable.

“The theme of the ninth consecutive budget… can be characterized as a step forward towards maintaining caution due to geopolitical tensions but being optimistic about making India the third largest economy of the world,” Kapoor said.

