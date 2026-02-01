India Budget 2026: 12 takeaways so far you should know

Capital expenditure for FY 2026-27 was increased by about 9% to Rs12.2 lakh crore, reinforcing the government’s infrastructure-led growth strategy. Public capex has risen sharply from Rs 2 lakh crore in 2014-15, reflecting sustained focus on asset creation.

A Bio Pharma Shakti programme was launched with an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore (Rs100 billion) over five years to position India as a global hub for biopharma and biosimilars, strengthening domestic capabilities in high-value healthcare manufacturing.

Manufacturing received strong emphasis, particularly in seven strategic and frontier sectors. The government also announced support for rare earth corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu to reduce import dependence and secure critical mineral supply chains.

These interventions aim to strengthen India’s economic foundation and support long-term expansion. The government also said it will focus on developing city economic regions, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, positioning them as new growth engines.

The Economic Survey projects GDP growth of 6.8–7.2% for 2026-27, while average inflation between April and December 2025 stood at 1.7%, the lowest since the CPI series began.

To strengthen traditional industries, a scheme will be launched to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters. This will improve cost competitiveness and efficiency through infrastructure upgrades and technology adoption, helping sustain jobs and regional growth.

A Coconut Promotion Scheme will focus on increasing production and productivity, including replacing non-productive trees with high-yielding varieties in major coconut-growing states. The government also announced a dedicated programme for cashew and cocoa, aimed at making India self-reliant in raw production and processing, improving export competitiveness, and positioning Indian cashew and cocoa as premium global brands by 2030.

The Finance Minister proposed setting up five regional medical hubs across India to promote medical value tourism. These hubs will include Ayush centres, diagnostic facilities, and post-care rehabilitation services, while also creating new job opportunities in the healthcare sector. In addition, three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda will be established to strengthen traditional medicine and research.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.