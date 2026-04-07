US–Israel war on Iran, day 39: Trump warns of complete demolition of Iran infrastructure as Israel and Iran trade fire

The Middle East war has claimed its second Philippine victim, Manila said Tuesday, when a missile struck the home of a Filipina living in Israel.

The woman was killed in the port city of Haifa on Sunday "alongside her Israeli husband and elderly parents-in-law", the foreign affairs department said, without naming the victims.

Israeli rescue services said Monday that the bodies of four people had been recovered from the rubble of a residential building in the city, after it was struck by an Iranian missile the previous day.

Israeli news outlets identified the Filipina victim's given name as Lucille-Jean, saying that she and her family had been pulled from the rubble of their collapsed residence following an hours-long rescue effort.

"The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv has informed the family and is providing all necessary assistance, including arrangements for the earliest possible repatriation of her remains despite the current travel situation in the region," the foreign affairs department said Tuesday.

Mary Ann Velasquez De Vera, a 32-year-old caregiver, became the war's first Philippine fatality on March 1 as she attempted to escort her elderly ward to an Israeli bomb shelter.