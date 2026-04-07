US–Israel war on Iran, day 39: Trump warns of complete demolition of Iran infrastructure as Israel and Iran trade fire

Iranian army spokesman said the 'rude, arrogant rhetoric' was not impacting its actions
The Middle East war has claimed its second Philippine victim, Manila said Tuesday, when a missile struck the home of a Filipina living in Israel.
The woman was killed in the port city of Haifa on Sunday "alongside her Israeli husband and elderly parents-in-law", the foreign affairs department said, without naming the victims.
Israeli rescue services said Monday that the bodies of four people had been recovered from the rubble of a residential building in the city, after it was struck by an Iranian missile the previous day.
Israeli news outlets identified the Filipina victim's given name as Lucille-Jean, saying that she and her family had been pulled from the rubble of their collapsed residence following an hours-long rescue effort.
"The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv has informed the family and is providing all necessary assistance, including arrangements for the earliest possible repatriation of her remains despite the current travel situation in the region," the foreign affairs department said Tuesday.
Mary Ann Velasquez De Vera, a 32-year-old caregiver, became the war's first Philippine fatality on March 1 as she attempted to escort her elderly ward to an Israeli bomb shelter.
Israel's military announced a "wave" of air strikes on Iran after US President Donald Trump's said that a truce proposal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran from international mediators was "not yet enough".
Air defence systems in the UAE are currently responding to a missile and drone threats, with authorities urging residents to remain in safe locations and follow official channels for updates.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the sounds heard across parts of the country are from ongoing interception operations targeting missiles and UAVs. Residents are urged to stay indoors and follow official updates.
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The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced that the State of Qatar was targeted on Monday by an attack involving a number of drones launched from Iran.
The Qatar Armed Forces successfully intercepted and neutralized all incoming drones, the Ministry's statement said, carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA).
Kuwait's Ministry of Defence announced that the armed forces detected 14 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 46 hostile drones within the country's airspace over the past 24 hours, all of which were dealt with in accordance with established procedures.
The announcement was made by the Ministry's official spokesperson, Colonel Staff Saud AlAtwan, during the daily media briefing on the latest developments and operational events amid ongoing Iranian attacks on Kuwait.
A drone "coming from Iran" killed a couple in Iraqi Kurdistan after crashing into their home, local authorities reported early on Tuesday.
The autonomous region's Counter-Terrorism Service said in a statement that the incident took place on Monday "when a bomb-laden drone coming from Iran crashed into a civilian home in...the Dara Shakran subdistrict within Erbil Province".
Seven ballistic missiles launched toward the Eastern Province were intercepted and destroyed; debris fell near energy facilities and damage assessment is underway: Saudi Defence Ministry spokesperson.
Trump has said he's now dealing with a "more reasonable, less extreme" leadership in Iran.
When a US reporter asked Trump if he's concerned that his threat to bomb Iran's powerplants and bridges would amount to war crimes, the US president replied: “No. I’m not... I hope, I don’t have to do it.”
Trump warned Iranian officials that Tuesday, April 7, 8pm Eastern Time would be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one," if no deal is achieved. The hard deadline Trump gave on Sunday (April 5), was directed at Tehran's leadership to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on critical infrastructure.
US President Donald Trump insisted to the US media that "free traffic of oil" through the Strait of Hormuz must be part of any deal with Iran.
The United Nations has renewed its call for all parties to the conflict in the Middle East to comply with international law regarding the conduct of hostilities, emphasising that civilian infrastructure must not be targeted.
UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric urged all parties on Monday to adhere to their obligations concerning the conduct of military operations.
Dujarric stated that Secretary-General António Guterres reminds all actors that civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, must be protected from attack. He noted that even if specific infrastructure could be considered a military objective, international humanitarian law prohibits attacks if they result in excessive incidental civilian harm.
Day 38: Iran and US receive draft proposal for war ceasefire
Day 37: Second F-15E crew member rescued in Iran
Day 36: Trump warns Iran: 48 hours or all hell will reign down
Day 35: Trump seeks $1.5t defence budget as war intensifies
Day 34: UN chief warns world on 'edge of a wider war'
Day 33: Trump says US to hit Iran 'extremely hard'
Day 32: Debris hits several homes in Dubai, 4 injured