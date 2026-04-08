Trump agrees to two-week ceasefire with Iran, subject to Strait of Hormuz opening
Highlights
Israel has agreed to participate in the two‑week ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump just 90 minutes before his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face escalated strikes on civilian infrastructure, a senior White House official told CNN.
The official said Israel will also suspend its bombing operations while diplomatic negotiations continue during the temporary truce, marking a coordinated pause in hostilities between the United States, its ally Israel, and Iran.
The announcement comes amid intense efforts by mediators, including Pakistan and other regional partners, to secure a ceasefire and reopen the strategic waterway that is vital for global energy supplies.
Trump says Iran has proposed a ‘workable’ 10-point peace plan that could help end war
The president added in his social media post that Iran has presented “a workable basis on which to negotiate.”
“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated,” Trump said in the post.
“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.
“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!
“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated.
“On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution.”
President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his 8 p.m. deadline to launch a major strike.
The agreement is conditional on Iran reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
“Following discussions with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, who requested that I hold off tonight’s planned strikes on Iran, and provided that the Islamic Republic of Iran ensures the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I will suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks. This will be a mutual ceasefire,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said Wednesday its military had intercepted five missiles fired towards the kingdom's east while Iran presses an aerial campaign against its neighbours.
The ministry's spokesperson announced the "interception and destruction of five ballistic missiles launched towards the eastern region", after overnight attacks the previous day hit a petrochemical complex in the eastern city of Jubail.
The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Kuwait has urged Emirati citizens in the country to remain at home from the evening of Tuesday, April 7, until Wednesday morning, April 8, 2026, following instructions from local authorities to ensure safety.
The embassy also advised citizens to use the emergency phone (+965 9795 3833) for urgent assistance.
The Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced an extended weekend holiday across all educational levels in Qatar, including government schools, educational institutions, and nurseries.
The break will begin Wednesday, April 8, 2026, covering all students nationwide.
The death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon has risen to 1,530, with 4,812 injured since 2nd March, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced today.
In a statement, the ministry said that the total number of victims has reached 1,530, including 57 paramedics and healthcare workers, as well as 130 children.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar late Tuesday briefed his Saudi, Egyptian and Turkish counterparts on Islamabad’s efforts to promote dialogue and diplomatic engagement in pursuit of peace and stability in the region.
The Foreign Ministry says Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan discussed the regional situation and that Dar also spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
The White House has defended President Donald Trump’s recent comments on Iran, following criticism over his warning of potential strikes.
Spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement that “Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, and the Iranian people welcome the sound of bombs because it means their oppressors are losing.”
She added that the president “will always stand with innocent civilians while annihilating the terrorists responsible for threatening our country and the entire world with a nuclear weapon.” The statement emphasised that further destruction could be avoided if Tehran recognises the seriousness of the moment and reaches a deal with the United States.
The remarks come amid heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, with Trump’s ultimatum to Iran set to expire soon, and regional powers on alert for potential escalation.
The United States and Israel hit an Iranian petrochemicals hub in the country's southwest on Tuesday, without causing any casualties, Iranian media reported the authorities as saying.
Five people had been killed in a previous strike on the site in Mahshahr on Saturday, according to a local Iranian official.
"At 11:40 pm (2040 GMT) on Tuesday, Amir Kabir Petrochemical in Mahshahr was attacked by American and Zionist enemies. No casualties have been reported," said Valiollah Hayati, the deputy governor of the southwestern Khuzestan province, quoted by the state-sponsored Mehrs news agency.
The agency had reported earlier that the company's public relations manager "announced the enemy's assault on one of the units of this complex in the Mahshahr special zone".
Four people, including a child, have been injured in Qatar after debris from intercepted missiles fell on a house, according to Qatar’s Interior Ministry.
Officials said the injuries were moderate, and specialised emergency teams responded immediately, transferring those hurt to hospital for treatment.
Authorities also reported limited material damage at the site.
The United Arab Emirates says its air defence systems are actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran, amid rising regional tensions.
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) confirmed that the sounds heard across parts of the country were caused by air defence systems intercepting the missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, not by impacts on the ground.
Authorities emphasised that all systems are operational and focused on protecting national airspace and ensuring the safety of residents. The public has been urged to follow official guidance and rely only on verified information as the situation unfolds.
Kuwait Municipality announced that all shops and commercial establishments across the country will be closed from 12 am to 6 am on Wednesday.
The decision follows a directive from the Ministry of Interior urging the public to remain at home during the same period as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety.
The Municipality called on business owners to comply with the decision and cooperate with the relevant authorities.
Day 39: UAE, Qatar on alert as Trump's deadline nears
Day 38: Iran and US receive draft proposal for war ceasefire
Day 37: Second F-15E crew member rescued in Iran
Day 36: Trump warns Iran: 48 hours or all hell will reign down
Day 35: Trump seeks $1.5t defence budget as war intensifies
Day 34: UN chief warns world on 'edge of a wider war'
Day 33: Trump says US to hit Iran 'extremely hard'
Day 32: Debris hits several homes in Dubai, 4 injured