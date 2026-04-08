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Abu Dhabi authorities respond to fire at Habshan gas facility

Officials say blaze at gas-processing site is under control, urge calm

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Authorities contain Habshan gas blaze as UAE air defences engage incoming threats
Authorities contain Habshan gas blaze as UAE air defences engage incoming threats

Abu Dhabi authorities are currently responding to a fire at the Habshan gas-processing facility. Emergency teams have been deployed to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of personnel and nearby areas.

Officials said further information will be provided as it becomes available, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

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At 3:31 am, the UAE Air Defence systems were actively engaging incoming missiles and UAV threats. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the sounds heard across the country are linked to these ongoing defensive operations.

Residents have received a mobile alert assuring that the situation is currently safe, following earlier warnings about potential missile threats.

The public is urged to rely only on official sources and avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.

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