More than 1,000 athletes participate as UAE Games 2026 opens in Abu Dhabi

Opening ceremony features athlete parade, artistic performances and torch lighting
The UAE Games 2026 officially opened today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together more than 1,000 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities from clubs and centres across the UAE, alongside regional and international delegations.
Running until June 10 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and the The Khalifa International Bowling Centre in Zayed Sports City, the Games provide a comprehensive platform that combines sports competition, health services and community engagement, reflecting the continued growth of Special Olympics UAE and its commitment to advancing inclusion through sport.
The opening ceremony welcomed government officials, partners, supporters and participating delegations. The programme featured performances by Special Olympics UAE athletes, the Dream It Possible Dance team and pianist Ahmed Al Hashemi, as well as the parade of athletes, official oaths, flag-raising ceremony and ceremonial torch relay culminating in the lighting of the cauldron to mark the start of competition.
The event also included a live performance of the UAE National Anthem by the Abu Dhabi Police Band and showcased the spirit of participation, inclusion and community engagement that defines the Games.
Opportunities for athletes of people of determination
Addressing attendees, Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said the second edition builds on the success of the inaugural UAE Games held in 2024 and reflects the country's ongoing efforts to create opportunities for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Today’s UAE Games demonstrate that inclusion is a livedreality built through partnerships and community support,” he said.
“What you see here today is the result of a collective effort. Behind these Games is not one organisation, but an entire network of partners, sponsors and supporters who believe in the potential of athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their support reflects a shared commitment to creating opportunities, strengthening inclusion and empowering athletes both on and off the field.”
Ayman Abdel Wahab said the UAE Games continue to build on the legacy of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, which marked a turning point for the Special Olympics movement both regionally and globally. He noted that this edition reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to building more inclusive and participatory communities.
During his remarks, he announced a new format for the 10th Special Olympics Middle East and North Africa Regional Games, which will be hosted across several Arab cities over the course of a full year. The new model is designed to expand participation opportunities while strengthening sporting and organizational sustainability across programs throughout the region.
The UAE’s leading role in organizing the event
Zaineb Larhib, National Director of Special Olympics Morocco, expressed her pride in participating in the second edition of the UAE Games 2026 and praised the strong and productive cooperation between Special Olympics UAE and Special Olympics Morocco, noting that this collaboration reflects the depth of partnership among Special Olympics programs across the region.
She also highlighted the UAE’s leading role in organizing and hosting sporting events for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Anna Calleja, National Director of Special Olympics Malta and Head of Delegation, said: “Special Olympics Malta is proud of the strong and growing relationship it shares with Special Olympics UAE. Since 2022, our two programmes have worked closely together to promote inclusion through sport, exchange expertise, and create meaningful opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities. This partnership continues to demonstrate how sport can bring people together and build more inclusive communities.
We are excited to return to Abu Dhabi for the UAE Games 2026, where the Maltese delegation will compete in both Bowling and Bocce. We look forward not only to the competition but also to the friendships, cultural exchange, and memorable experiences that such events create.”
Beyond the competition, UAE Games 2026 delivers a comprehensive program focused on health, wellbeing, and athlete development. Through the internationally recognized Healthy Athletes program, delivered in partnership with leading healthcare organizations, athletes receive access to free specialized health screenings and education services across multiple disciplines including Special Smiles, Opening Eyes and Health Promotion.
The program brings together an exceptional team of 29 Clinical Directors and more than 400 volunteers, including healthcare professionals and support personnel, making it one of the largest athlete health initiatives ever delivered at a national sporting event in the UAE. By identifying unmet health needs, promoting healthy lifestyles and supporting athletes’ overall wellbeing, the program plays a vital role in enhancing both quality of life and sports performance, ensuring athletes are empowered to compete at their very best.
This year’s sports programme includes Men’s Basketball, Women’s 3x3 Basketball, 7-a-Side Football, Badminton, Powerlifting, Bocce and Bowling, in addition to the Motor Activity Training Program (MATP).
The Games also feature a range of community initiatives and engagement activities, including the Young Athletes Program, Esports and Games of the Future experiences, and the Fit 5 fitness programme.
UAE Games 2026 continues to serve as a national platform celebrating ability, participation and achievement, while reinforcing the role of sport in creating more inclusive communities across the UAE and the wider region.