Drivers can choose a plate, select a reservation period and submit the request
The UAE Ministry of Interior has outlined a streamlined digital process allowing motorists to reserve vehicle plate numbers through its online services, enabling users to secure a preferred registration number before completing vehicle registration procedures.
According to the ministry, applicants must first select the plate number they wish to reserve, choose a reservation period that suits their needs, and then pay the applicable service fees before submitting the request.
The service is available through the Ministry of Interior's digital platforms as part of its efforts to expand online government services and simplify access to traffic-related transactions.