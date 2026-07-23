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Want a special UAE number plate? Here's how to reserve it

Drivers can choose a plate, select a reservation period and submit the request

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Want a special UAE number plate? Here's how to reserve it
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The UAE Ministry of Interior has outlined a streamlined digital process allowing motorists to reserve vehicle plate numbers through its online services, enabling users to secure a preferred registration number before completing vehicle registration procedures.

According to the ministry, applicants must first select the plate number they wish to reserve, choose a reservation period that suits their needs, and then pay the applicable service fees before submitting the request. 

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The service is available through the Ministry of Interior's digital platforms as part of its efforts to expand online government services and simplify access to traffic-related transactions.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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