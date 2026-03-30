GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Lost your number plate in Abu Dhabi? Here’s how to replace it

Authorities said any recovered number plates must be handed over to the service centre

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Lost your number plate in Abu Dhabi? Here’s how to replace it

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has outlined the procedures for issuing replacement vehicle number plates through the TAMM digital platform, allowing motorists who lose a single plate to apply online, while cases involving the loss of both plates require a visit to the nearest police station.

Authorities said any recovered number plates must be handed over to the nearest service centre, adding that applicants must provide a valid Emirates ID when submitting requests.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Abu Dhabi Police said the fees vary depending on the type and number of plates, with replacement costs set at Dh70 for two long plates, Dh60 for two short plates, Dh45 for a single long plate and Dh35 for a single short plate. Special plates cost Dh500, while identity plates are priced at Dh200 per plate.

Applications can be submitted by logging in through the UAE Pass system or by visiting a service centre, submitting the required documents and paying the applicable fees. Replacement plates are typically issued within two days of completing the application.

Authorities said applicants must attend in person or through an authorised representative with a legal power of attorney. In cases where both plates are lost, a police report must be filed before the request can be processed. Requests for a single replacement plate are limited to once per month, with repeat requests requiring a visit to a service centre.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Free home delivery for lost number plates in Sharjah

Free home delivery for lost number plates in Sharjah

1m read
More than 1,250 Emiratis apply for emergency return documents in 2025

UAE fast-tracks return papers amid overseas cases surge

2m read
Authorities pledge fairness, transparency and simplified access for buyers.

RAK unveils plans for revamped distinguished plates

2m read
Vehicle owners can choose customised premium plates with up to seven characters.

RAK Police unveil new distinguished plate design

1m read