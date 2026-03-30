Lost your number plate in Abu Dhabi? Here’s how to replace it

Authorities said any recovered number plates must be handed over to the service centre
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has outlined the procedures for issuing replacement vehicle number plates through the TAMM digital platform, allowing motorists who lose a single plate to apply online, while cases involving the loss of both plates require a visit to the nearest police station.
Authorities said any recovered number plates must be handed over to the nearest service centre, adding that applicants must provide a valid Emirates ID when submitting requests.
Abu Dhabi Police said the fees vary depending on the type and number of plates, with replacement costs set at Dh70 for two long plates, Dh60 for two short plates, Dh45 for a single long plate and Dh35 for a single short plate. Special plates cost Dh500, while identity plates are priced at Dh200 per plate.
Applications can be submitted by logging in through the UAE Pass system or by visiting a service centre, submitting the required documents and paying the applicable fees. Replacement plates are typically issued within two days of completing the application.
Authorities said applicants must attend in person or through an authorised representative with a legal power of attorney. In cases where both plates are lost, a police report must be filed before the request can be processed. Requests for a single replacement plate are limited to once per month, with repeat requests requiring a visit to a service centre.