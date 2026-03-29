Sharjah Police launches home delivery service for lost number plates after severe weather
Sharjah: Sharjah Police has launched a temporary initiative to deliver replacement vehicle number plates free of charge to elderly residents and people with disabilities whose plates were lost during the recent adverse weather conditions.
The three-day initiative, which begins today Sunday, March 29, allows eligible residents to request the service through the police contact centre by calling 901, eliminating the need to visit service centres in person.
Sharjah Police said the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department will handle the procedures, including issuing and printing the replacement plates and delivering them directly to beneficiaries’ homes at no cost.
It said the initiative is part of its efforts to provide proactive and flexible services that respond to community needs, particularly during exceptional weather conditions, while helping residents save time and effort.
Authorities also encouraged elderly residents and people with disabilities to take advantage of the service, reaffirming their commitment to developing community-focused initiatives that enhance service efficiency, strengthen integration between security and service systems, and improve quality of life.