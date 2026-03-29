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UAE weather shift ahead: Strong winds, rain expected soon

Dusty winds, rough seas and cooler weather to grip UAE this week

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Residents caught in the rain in Dubai
Residents caught in the rain in Dubai
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected across the UAE on Sunday, with fresh to strong winds at times stirring dust and sand.

The country remains under the influence of a surface low-pressure extension from the east and high pressure from the west, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Dusty winds expected today

The NCM said winds will be light to moderate but may strengthen, particularly over northern and eastern areas. Speeds are expected to range between 15km/h and 25km/h, reaching up to 45km/h at times.

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Sea conditions are forecast to be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf, becoming moderate westwards, and rough in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to range between 21°C and 26°C in coastal areas and islands, 23°C to 28°C inland, and 9°C to 18°C in mountainous regions. Humidity levels could reach up to 85 per cent in coastal areas.

Monday: Cloud cover to increase

Weather conditions on Monday are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, with cloud cover increasing at times, particularly at night over western regions and islands.

Winds will continue from the south-westerly to north-westerly direction, occasionally becoming fresh and causing blowing dust. Sea conditions will remain rough to moderate.

Tuesday: Chance of rainfall

On Tuesday, skies are forecast to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas.

Winds will shift from south-easterly to north-easterly, with speeds of 10km/h to 25km/h, reaching up to 40km/h. Sea conditions are expected to be moderate, becoming rough at times in northern waters.

Mid-week: Rain and cooler temperatures

Rain chances are expected to continue into Wednesday, with partly cloudy to cloudy conditions and a noticeable drop in temperatures, especially in western parts of the country.

Fresh to strong winds at sea may reduce horizontal visibility due to blowing dust and sand, while sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf.

Thursday: Weather to stabilise

By Thursday, conditions are forecast to gradually stabilise, with fair to partly cloudy skies and another slight decrease in temperatures in western areas.

Humid conditions are expected overnight into Friday morning, with a possibility of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas. Winds will remain light to moderate, while sea conditions are expected to gradually ease.

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