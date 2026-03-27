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Heavy rain and thunderstorms sweep UAE: Live weather, traffic and safety updates

Stay updated on weather alerts and road conditions as heavy rains hit the UAE

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Heavy rain sweeps the UAE — track the latest advisories and travel updates.
Heavy rain sweeps the UAE — track the latest advisories and travel updates.
Dubai Media Office
Heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds swept across large parts of the UAE overnight from Thursday into early Friday, as an unstable weather system triggered lightning, booming thunder and intense downpours in several cities. The conditions brought dust-raising winds and reduced visibility, prompting authorities to activate emergency measures and issue safety alerts across the country. Follow live weather, traffic and other advisory updates from across the UAE as authorities continue monitoring conditions and responding to incidents.

Highlights

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Sharjah temporarily suspends intercity bus routes

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has temporarily halted all intercity transport departing from Sharjah to other Emirates due to rainy conditions, prioritising public safety. Services will remain suspended until further notice.

Authorities urge residents to follow safety guidelines and thank the public for their cooperation.

Rising waters: Watch wadis flood after heavy rain

Heavy rainfall across the UAE has caused wadis to overflow, producing striking scenes shared widely on social media. In Al Ain, torrential rain swept through the city, with videos posted by Storm_ae showing rapidly rising water levels.

Will UAE face more heavy rain today?

Friday is expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy, with convective clouds bringing rainfall of varying intensity at intervals across most parts of the UAE, accompanied by further temperature drops.

Moderate to fresh winds will continue, strengthening at times, particularly in open areas, with speeds of 15–30kph, reaching up to 60kph in some locations.

These conditions may cause blowing dust and reduced visibility in certain areas. Sea conditions are also expected to remain rough in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Stay alert: Abu Dhabi emergency numbers

Abu Dhabi authorities have reminded residents to contact the relevant authorities in case of emergencies. Keeping emergency numbers handy ensures timely support and assistance when needed.

Which parts of the UAE will see rain this morning?

NCM has issued a rain alert for scattered areas of the UAE, with convective clouds expected to bring light to moderate rainfall, heavy at times. The alert is in effect from 00:40 to 12:00 on March 27.

Residents and commuters are advised to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines as conditions develop.

Dubai RTA warns of bus disruptions

Dubai RTA has warned that some bus routes may be temporarily disrupted due to heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds sweeping across large parts of the UAE overnight from Thursday into early Friday. The unstable weather triggered lightning, intense downpours, strong winds, and reduced visibility, prompting authorities to activate emergency measures and issue safety alerts nationwide.

Due to the current weather conditions, RTA informs you that some bus routes may be temporarily disrupted, to ensure passenger safety. Thank you for your understanding. We will inform you once the service resumes.
RTA
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Winds up to 60kph, rough seas reported

Wind speeds reached up to 60kph, creating dusty conditions in some areas and leading to rough seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Authorities warned residents to exercise caution, particularly near coastal areas and open spaces exposed to strong winds.

Look: Time-lapse of heavy rain in Dubai

Dubai Media Office shares stunning footage of the city’s downpours from Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Rainfall totals highlight storm intensity

Weather stations recorded notable rainfall amounts across the country, including:

  • 47.9mm in Al Tawiyeen

  • 39.7mm in Al Marjan

  • 33.3mm in Khor Fakkan

  • 31.6mm in Khatm Al Shakla

  • 28.3mm at Khor Fakkan Port

These readings underline the intensity of the ongoing weather system.

Heavy rain hits Sharjah, Dubai and northern areas

Heavy rain lashed parts of Sharjah on Thursday evening, causing wadis to flow and temporarily disrupting traffic on roads including Mleiha–Shawka Road.

Rainfall was also recorded across Dubai and extended overnight to several other parts of the country.

The NCM said rain is expected to continue into Friday as convective clouds move across Al Dhafra and the northern emirates.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Speed limits reduced on major Abu Dhabi roads

In response to the conditions, Abu Dhabi Police activated speed reduction systems on several highways.

Speed limits were lowered to 60kph on major routes including:

  • Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road

  • Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road

Motorists were urged to drive cautiously due to reduced visibility and wet roads.

Lightning strikes Burj Khalifa tip in stunning photos

The Dubai Media Office has shared striking images of lightning appearing to hit the tip of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, while dramatic flashes also illuminated the Deira Clock Tower. The photos capture the intensity of the storm sweeping across the city, highlighting the spectacular power of nature over Dubai’s skyline.

 Heavy rain in RAK floods Emirates Road

Heavy rainfall has led to flooding on sections of Emirates Road( Bypass Road) impacting traffic flow across the emirate.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said overflow from Al Beeh valley and Qada’a valley has pushed water onto the highway, creating hazardous driving conditions.

 Motorists have been urged to slow down, maintain safe distances and avoid valleys and low-lying areas. Authorities also advised using alternative routes, as patrol teams remain on site to manage traffic and ensure safety.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Thunder and lightning strikes Dubai

Avoid wadis, dams and flood zones

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority urged the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and stay away from billboards, unstable trees and loose objects during strong winds.

Authorities also advised residents to:

  • Avoid driving during heavy rain unless necessary

  • Stay away from flooded roads

  • Secure outdoor property against strong winds and hail

  • Prepare emergency kits if needed

Thunderstorm strikes Umm Al Quwain

NCM issues flash flood alert

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a flash flood alert shortly after midnight on Thursday, carrying into the early hours of Friday (March 27) as the rainy weather system spreads from western regions to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and beyond.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor ; Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News and Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor

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