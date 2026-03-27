Stay updated on weather alerts and road conditions as heavy rains hit the UAE
Highlights
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has temporarily halted all intercity transport departing from Sharjah to other Emirates due to rainy conditions, prioritising public safety. Services will remain suspended until further notice.
Authorities urge residents to follow safety guidelines and thank the public for their cooperation.
Heavy rainfall across the UAE has caused wadis to overflow, producing striking scenes shared widely on social media. In Al Ain, torrential rain swept through the city, with videos posted by Storm_ae showing rapidly rising water levels.
Friday is expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy, with convective clouds bringing rainfall of varying intensity at intervals across most parts of the UAE, accompanied by further temperature drops.
Moderate to fresh winds will continue, strengthening at times, particularly in open areas, with speeds of 15–30kph, reaching up to 60kph in some locations.
These conditions may cause blowing dust and reduced visibility in certain areas. Sea conditions are also expected to remain rough in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Abu Dhabi authorities have reminded residents to contact the relevant authorities in case of emergencies. Keeping emergency numbers handy ensures timely support and assistance when needed.
NCM has issued a rain alert for scattered areas of the UAE, with convective clouds expected to bring light to moderate rainfall, heavy at times. The alert is in effect from 00:40 to 12:00 on March 27.
Residents and commuters are advised to exercise caution and follow safety guidelines as conditions develop.
Dubai RTA has warned that some bus routes may be temporarily disrupted due to heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds sweeping across large parts of the UAE overnight from Thursday into early Friday. The unstable weather triggered lightning, intense downpours, strong winds, and reduced visibility, prompting authorities to activate emergency measures and issue safety alerts nationwide.
Due to the current weather conditions, RTA informs you that some bus routes may be temporarily disrupted, to ensure passenger safety. Thank you for your understanding. We will inform you once the service resumes.RTA
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Wind speeds reached up to 60kph, creating dusty conditions in some areas and leading to rough seas in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Authorities warned residents to exercise caution, particularly near coastal areas and open spaces exposed to strong winds.
Dubai Media Office shares stunning footage of the city’s downpours from Thursday night into early Friday morning.
47.9mm in Al Tawiyeen
39.7mm in Al Marjan
33.3mm in Khor Fakkan
31.6mm in Khatm Al Shakla
28.3mm at Khor Fakkan Port
These readings underline the intensity of the ongoing weather system.
Heavy rain lashed parts of Sharjah on Thursday evening, causing wadis to flow and temporarily disrupting traffic on roads including Mleiha–Shawka Road.
Rainfall was also recorded across Dubai and extended overnight to several other parts of the country.
The NCM said rain is expected to continue into Friday as convective clouds move across Al Dhafra and the northern emirates.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
In response to the conditions, Abu Dhabi Police activated speed reduction systems on several highways.
Speed limits were lowered to 60kph on major routes including:
Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road
Motorists were urged to drive cautiously due to reduced visibility and wet roads.
The Dubai Media Office has shared striking images of lightning appearing to hit the tip of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, while dramatic flashes also illuminated the Deira Clock Tower. The photos capture the intensity of the storm sweeping across the city, highlighting the spectacular power of nature over Dubai’s skyline.
Heavy rainfall has led to flooding on sections of Emirates Road( Bypass Road) impacting traffic flow across the emirate.
Ras Al Khaimah Police said overflow from Al Beeh valley and Qada’a valley has pushed water onto the highway, creating hazardous driving conditions.
Motorists have been urged to slow down, maintain safe distances and avoid valleys and low-lying areas. Authorities also advised using alternative routes, as patrol teams remain on site to manage traffic and ensure safety.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority urged the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and stay away from billboards, unstable trees and loose objects during strong winds.
Authorities also advised residents to:
Avoid driving during heavy rain unless necessary
Stay away from flooded roads
Secure outdoor property against strong winds and hail
Prepare emergency kits if needed
The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a flash flood alert shortly after midnight on Thursday, carrying into the early hours of Friday (March 27) as the rainy weather system spreads from western regions to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and beyond.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.