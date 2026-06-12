UAE traffic alert: Dubai to Sharjah exit on Emirates Road to close overnight for 10 days for Etihad Rail works

Diversions in place near Maliha Street as single-lane exit shuts overnight
Dubai: Motorists travelling from Dubai to Sharjah have been advised of a series of overnight road closures over the coming 10 days as part of ongoing Etihad Rail infrastructure works.
According to an advisory issued by the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah (RTA_SHJ), the exit towards Sharjah from Dubai, which is a single lane, will be closed daily between 1am and 6am, starting Saturday, June 13, and continuing until Monday, June 22, 2026.
The authority said the five hour closure will take effect each night throughout the 10 day period. The affected stretch lies along Emirates Road, near the Maliha Street interchange and Sharjah Mosque, where the rail infrastructure works are under way.
Authorities urged road users to plan their journeys in advance and to follow signage and diversions in place during the closure hours.
"As part of the ongoing Etihad Rail infrastructure works, the exit towards Sharjah from Dubai will be closed daily between 1:00am and 6:00am, from Saturday, 13th June until Monday, 22nd June," the advisory stated.