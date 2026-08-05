Dubai’s Etihad Rail passenger station to be named ‘Al Yalayis Station’

The passenger station near Jumeirah Golf Estates will open on September 30
Dubai: Dubai’s upcoming Etihad Rail passenger station will be called 'Dubai Al Yalayis Station', according to signage installed at the station site and seen by Gulf News as, construction work continues.
The station is scheduled to open on September 30, alongside the Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah, marking the second major phase of the UAE’s national passenger rail network following the launch of services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.
Located near the Jumeirah Golf Estates community, Dubai Al Yalayis Station is positioned along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, providing direct road access for commuters travelling from across the emirate.
One of the station’s key features will be its planned connection with the nearby Dubai Metro Jumeirah Golf Estates Station on the Red Line, creating a direct link between the national rail network and Dubai’s existing public transport system. Etihad Rail previously confirmed plans to connect the Dubai station with the Metro.
A dedicated footbridge is currently under construction to allow passengers to move easily between the Metro and Etihad Rail platforms. The link is expected to transform the area into a major public transport interchange in southern Dubai.
The station’s location is also expected to improve connectivity for several residential and business communities, including Green Community, Al Furjan, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai Production City and Expo City Dubai.
For travellers heading to airports, Dubai Al Yalayis Station will also provide access to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai South, which is being developed into the world’s largest airport. The airport is approximately 30 minutes away by road from the station.
The opening of Dubai Al Yalayis Station comes as Etihad Rail’s passenger services continue to see strong demand.
The railway operator recently announced that more than 70,000 tickets have been sold for the Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route since passenger services began. Travellers are currently booking journeys an average of 12 days in advance, highlighting growing interest in rail travel and advance planning among passengers.
The Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route, which began operations earlier this year, was the first phase of passenger services on the UAE’s nationwide railway network.
Dubai Al Yalayis Station is part of Etihad Rail’s wider 900km passenger rail network, which will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, stretching from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah in the east.
Following the September opening of Dubai Al Yalayis and Al Dhaid stations, additional passenger stations are scheduled to open across the UAE.
Stations in Liwa and Madinat Zayed are expected to open on November 30, 2026, while the remaining Al Dhafra stations are scheduled for December 30, 2026. A further station in Sharjah, currently under construction in University City, is planned to open on March 30, 2027.
The expansion will gradually create a nationwide passenger rail system linking major population centres, communities and transport hubs across the Emirates.