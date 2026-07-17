Etihad Rail's Dubai station: What you need to know about the Metro link before September 30

With just over 75 days to go before the Dubai station opens on September 30, the station, set to be located inside Jumeirah Golf Estates, a gated luxury community in the southern part of the city, is positioned directly along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road for easy road access. It will open alongside Al Dhaid station in Sharjah, marking the network's second major phase after the introductory Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route. But what has drawn particular interest isn't just the train itself, it's what happens the moment passengers step off it.