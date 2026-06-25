Dubai Metro Blue Line and Gold Line: Routes and station locations, explained

New Blue and Gold lines to link key communities and business hubs
Dubai's rail network is set to expand significantly with the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line and the planned Dubai Metro Gold Line. Together, the projects aim to improve connectivity across growing residential communities, business districts and key transport hubs.
The Dubai Metro Blue Line will have 14 stations spread across two branches, connecting communities in eastern and northern Dubai while providing easier access to Dubai International Airport (DXB).
Creek side branch (10 stations)
Starting from Al Jaddaf and heading east, the stations are:
Creek Interchange (Al Jaddaf) – connects to the Green Line
Dubai Festival City
Dubai Creek Harbour (Emaar Properties Station)
Ras Al Khor
International City 1
International City 2
International City 3
Dubai Silicon Oasis
Dubai Academic City
Academic City Terminus
One of the standout stations on this route will be Dubai Creek Harbour (Emaar Properties Station), which is expected to become the world's tallest metro station at 74 metres.
Starting from Centrepoint (Al Rashidiya) and heading south, the stations are:
Centrepoint Interchange (Al Rashidiya) – connects to the Red Line
Mirdif
Al Warqa
International City 1
At International City 1, the two branches of the Blue Line will merge, creating a key interchange point within the network.
Direct access to Dubai International Airport (DXB)
A major benefit of the Blue Line will be improved access to Dubai International Airport (DXB).
According to current projections, residents living along the route could reach the airport in around 20 minutes. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the line will connect through the existing Red Line stations serving Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 or through a new dedicated airport station.
Largest underground interchange station
The International City 1 station is set to become the largest underground interchange station in the Dubai Metro network.
The station will cover more than 44,000 square metres and is designed to accommodate up to 350,000 passengers daily. It will serve as the main connection point between the Blue Line's two branches, helping passengers travel more efficiently across the city.
While the exact station locations have not yet been announced, Dubai has revealed the route and the areas expected to benefit from the future Gold Line.
The line will feature 18 stations serving 15 strategic areas across Dubai. It will run from Al Ghubaiba to Jumeirah Golf Estates, creating new links between older and newer parts of the city while improving connections for both short and long-distance journeys.
Key interchanges on the Gold Line
The Gold Line will integrate with the existing Dubai Metro network and future Etihad Rail services through several major interchange points:
Al Ghubaiba – connection with the Green Line
Business Bay – connection with the Red Line
Meydan – future interchange with Etihad Rail passenger services
Jumeirah Golf Estates – connection with the Red Line and future Etihad Rail passenger services
Which Dubai communities will benefit?
The Gold Line is expected to serve approximately 1.5 million residents and support connectivity for 55 major real estate developments.
Areas expected to benefit include:
Bur Dubai
Al Ghubaiba
Dubai Maritime City
Port Rashid
City Walk
Jumeirah
Satwa
Zabeel
Al Barsha South
Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT)
Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)
Dubai Sports City
Hadeq Mohammed Bin Rashid
The project is designed to improve travel options across some of Dubai's fastest-growing residential and commercial districts while strengthening links with the wider rail network.