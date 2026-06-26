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Dubai Metro update: Centrepoint footbridge temporarily closed amid Blue Line works

Temporary Level G passageway keeps commuters moving during bridge closure

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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RTA closes Centrepoint car park link, opens secure alternative station access
RTA closes Centrepoint car park link, opens secure alternative station access
Dubai Media Office

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a public advisory confirming the temporary closure of the footbridge linking the multi-storey car park to Centrepoint Metro Station, as construction work advances on the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

The authority said the move is part of ongoing infrastructure development linked to Dubai’s expanding rail network, with alternative arrangements introduced to ensure passenger movement is not disrupted.

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Alternative access provided at Level G

To maintain smooth commuter flow, RTA has set up a temporary, secure alternative passageway on Level G. Passengers have been advised to follow on-site directional signage, which guides them directly to the Red Line entrance at Centrepoint Station.

The authority added that the alternative route has been designed to ensure safe and uninterrupted access while construction continues in the surrounding area.

Dubai Metro Blue Line: Major expansion underway

The advisory comes as Dubai prepares for a major expansion of its rail system, with the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line and planned Gold Line expected to significantly enhance connectivity across key residential and commercial districts.

The Blue Line will feature 14 stations across two main branches, linking eastern and northern Dubai with improved access to Dubai International Airport (DXB) and other major hubs.

Creek side branch: 10 stations

The Creek side branch will run from Al Jaddaf eastwards, covering 10 stations:

  • Creek Interchange (Al Jaddaf), connecting to the Green Line

  • Dubai Festival City

  • Dubai Creek Harbour (Emaar Properties Station)

  • Ras Al Khor

  • International City 1

  • International City 2

  • International City 3

  • Dubai Silicon Oasis

  • Dubai Academic City

  • Academic City Terminus

A key highlight of this route is Dubai Creek Harbour (Emaar Properties Station), which is expected to become the world’s tallest metro station at 74 metres.

Centrepoint branch: 4 stations

The Centrepoint branch will begin at Centrepoint (Al Rashidiya) and include:

  • Centrepoint Interchange (Al Rashidiya), connecting to the Red Line

  • Mirdif

  • Al Warqa

  • International City 1

At International City 1, both branches of the Blue Line will merge, forming a key interchange within the wider network.

Improved airport connectivity

A major benefit of the Blue Line will be faster access to Dubai International Airport (DXB), with travel times from several communities expected to be around 20 minutes once operational.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the line will connect directly via existing Red Line airport stations or a new dedicated terminal stop.

Related Topics:
RTADubai Metro

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