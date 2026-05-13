All you need to know: Metro Blue Line stations

30-km Blue Line set to transform mobility across nine key Dubai districts
Dubai has unveiled the architectural vision for its upcoming Metro Blue Line, a landmark transport project designed to reshape mobility, connect emerging urban hubs and reinforce the emirate’s ambitions for a smarter and more sustainable future city.
At the heart of the project are a series of architecturally distinctive stations, including the world’s tallest metro station and the largest underground interchange station in Dubai’s metro network, reflecting the emirate’s focus on innovation, design excellence and passenger experience.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently reviewed the designs of the stations, which combine futuristic architecture with functional efficiency while serving some of Dubai’s fastest-growing residential, educational and technology districts.
Among the standout features is the interchange station at Dubai International City 1, set to become the largest underground interchange station in the Dubai Metro network.
Spanning more than 44,000 square metres, the station is designed to handle an estimated 350,000 passengers daily, making it one of the most significant transit hubs in the emirate. The station will serve as a critical connection point between the two branches of the Blue Line, streamlining movement across eastern and northern Dubai.
The expansive underground station has been designed to enhance passenger flow and reduce congestion while offering seamless integration between metro lines.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also revealed the striking design of the iconic Emaar Properties Station, which at 74 metres high will become the world’s tallest metro station.
Covering approximately 11,000 square metres, the station has been conceived as a symbolic gateway to Dubai’s future. Designed by globally renowned American architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill – the designers of Burj Khalifa, the Olympic Tower in New York and the Sears Tower in Chicago – the station blends luxury, openness and modern urban identity.
Its soaring walls, natural textures and warm earthy tones are intended to create a welcoming and immersive environment while reflecting the strength and unity of the community. The use of light as a central design element adds to the dramatic visual experience and reinforces the station’s role as both a transport hub and architectural landmark.
The station is expected to serve Dubai Creek Harbour, home to an estimated population of 40,000 residents, alongside a growing number of visitors to the waterfront district. Daily ridership is projected to exceed 70,000 passengers by 2040, while the station itself is built to accommodate up to 160,000 riders per day.
The remaining Blue Line stations will feature contemporary interiors inspired by the four elements of nature including air, water, earth and fire, creating distinctive travel experiences across the network.
Three stations themed around air will symbolise ambition and upward movement through open spaces and natural lighting designed to evoke freedom and elevation.
Two stations inspired by water will pay tribute to Dubai’s maritime heritage with flowing forms, calm colours and interconnected spaces that create a sense of movement and tranquillity.
Four stations themed around earth will use earthy tones and textured materials to reflect Dubai’s heritage, stability and connection to nature.
Meanwhile, two stations inspired by fire will represent the city’s energy and dynamism through vibrant colours, dramatic lighting and interiors designed to convey speed, motion and vitality.
The Blue Line is a major component of the Roads and Transport Authority strategy to support the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan by improving connectivity between emerging urban centres, residential communities and economic hubs.
The route extends across two main corridors covering a total of 30 kilometres.
The first route begins at Creek Interchange Station on the Green Line in Al Jaddaf before passing through Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour and Ras Al Khor Industrial Area. It then reaches International City 1 – home to the major underground interchange station – before continuing to International City 2 and 3, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai Academic City. This section stretches 21 kilometres and includes 10 stations.
The second route starts from Centrepoint Interchange Station on the Red Line in Al Rashidiya and travels through Mirdif and Al Warqa’a before linking with the interchange station at International City 1. This line extends nine kilometres and includes four stations.
The project also includes the construction of a new depot and maintenance facility for trains in Al Ruwayyah 3.
The Blue Line is expected to significantly improve connectivity between residential districts, academic institutions and business hubs, particularly in Dubai Silicon Oasis, one of the emirate’s leading centres for technology, innovation and knowledge industries.
Once operational, the line will provide direct journeys from these communities to Dubai International Airport in around 20 minutes.
RTA also expects the project to reduce traffic congestion by 20 per cent along the corridors it serves, supporting Dubai’s wider sustainability and smart mobility goals while encouraging greater use of public transport.