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Dubai breaks ground on Metro Blue Line tunnels

Dubai kicks off Blue Line tunnel works to cut commute times

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor and Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist
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Construction work in full swing at Dubai Metro Blue Line in International City.
Construction work in full swing at Dubai Metro Blue Line in International City.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai has launched tunnel excavation for the Metro Blue Line following its inauguration by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, marking a significant milestone in the city’s transport expansion. The new line is expected to cut traffic congestion by up to 20 per cent while enhancing links between major residential and commercial districts.

With faster, more direct routes, commute times on some journeys could drop from over an hour to under 40 minutes. Residents in areas like International City and Silicon Oasis are set to benefit from shorter, more reliable, and less stressful daily travel as more people shift to Metro.

Related Topics:
Blue Line expansion

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