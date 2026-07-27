Dubai Metro Blue Line explained: Routes, stations and construction progress

World’s tallest metro station - then there's Emaar Properties Station, which at 74 metres will be the tallest metro station in the world. It's been designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the firm behind Burj Khalifa, as well as New York's Olympic Tower and Chicago's Sears Tower and covers around 11,000 square metres. The brief here wasn't just function; the RTA describes it as a symbolic gateway meant to capture openness and modern identity. It'll primarily serve Dubai Creek Harbour, a waterfront community of roughly 40,000 residents, with ridership expected to cross 70,000 a day by 2040 and capacity built in for up to 160,000.