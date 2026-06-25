Etihad Rail launches UAE passenger services on Abu Dhabi–Fujairah route June 30

Abu Dhabi: The trial operation of Etihad Rail’s passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah will commence on June 30, with a journey time of approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes. Dubai Station and Al Dhaid Station are scheduled to open on September 30, 2026, while stations in the Al Dhafra region will begin operations on December 30, 2026. The passenger rail network will subsequently extend to Sharjah Station on March 30, 2027.