Etihad Rail shuttle bus in Abu Dhabi: Routes, timings and booking guide

Dh10 shuttle buses link Abu Dhabi hubs directly to Etihad Rail station
Dubai: Etihad Rail has officially launched its highly anticipated passenger service, connecting the UAE like never before. The inaugural route links Abu Dhabi to Fujairah, bringing a seamless and efficient travel option to residents and tourists alike.
With six daily trips, three in each direction and over 10,000 tickets sold ahead of the official launch, demand is already high.
To ensure journeys are as smooth as possible, a dedicated shuttle bus network connects passengers directly to the train. Here is the essential information regarding booking, classes, and station transport.
To make reaching the Abu Dhabi Mohamed Bin Zayed City Station straightforward, Etihad Rail operates reliable, dedicated shuttle buses from three major hubs across the capital for just Dh10.
Important note: You can only book the shuttle bus whilst booking your Etihad Rail ticket online. To board the bus, you must hold a valid train ticket.
ADNOC Headquarters: Corniche Road West, Al Khubeirah Area, Corniche
ADNEC Centre: Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Al Rawdah (W59 01)
Reem Mall: Al Reem Island
Shuttle timings to Mohamed Bin Zayed City Station
From ADNOC Headquarters: Departures at 07:14 (arrives 07:59), 12:48 (arrives 13:33), and 17:34 (arrives 18:19).
From ADNEC Centre: Departures at 07:29 (arrives 07:59), 13:03 (arrives 13:33), and 17:49 (arrives 18:19).
From Reem Mall: Departures at 07:04 (arrives 07:59), 12:38 (arrives 13:33), and 17:24 (arrives 18:19).
Shuttle timings from Mohamed Bin Zayed City Station
To ADNOC Headquarters: Departures at 07:39 (arrives 08:24), 13:04 (arrives 13:53), and 19:33 (arrives 20:18).
To ADNEC Centre: Departures at 07:39 (arrives 08:10), 13:04 (arrives 13:34), and 19:33 (arrives 20:03).
To Reem Mall: Departures at 07:39 (arrives 08:34), 13:04 (arrives 14:03), and 19:33 (arrives 20:28).
Ticket classes
Comfort Class (From Dhs55): Includes guaranteed seating, complimentary onboard Wi-Fi, power outlets at every seat, and generous luggage allowance.
Premium Class (From Dhs120): Includes all the benefits of Comfort Class, alongside wider, more spacious seats and complimentary refreshments served during the journey.
Fare types and flexibility
Within both Comfort and Premium classes, passengers can tailor their tickets based on the level of flexibility required. There are three distinct fare options available:
Saver (Base Fare): The lowest price available. This is ideal for passengers with fixed travel plans, adding no extra cost to the base fare.
Value (+Dhs10): Includes free seat selection and the ability to make ticket changes for an extra Dhs10 on top of the base fare.
Flex (+Dhs20): Includes seat selection, ticket changes, and refunds, meaning passengers do not need to stick to a specific scheduled train time. This costs an additional Dhs20 on top of the base fare.
How to book your tickets
Passengers can secure seats via the official website at etihadrail.ae or through the official Etihad Rail mobile app. Once the booking is complete and confirmed, a digital ticket will appear directly in the app, and a copy will be sent to the registered email address.