Etihad Rail rules revealed: What you can and can't bring onboard

Know what's allowed, what's banned and how to avoid delays on your journey
As the UAE ushers in a new chapter in modern transportation, Etihad Rail has unveiled a comprehensive set of travel regulations outlining what passengers are permitted—and prohibited—from bringing aboard its trains, alongside guidelines governing passenger conduct, child travel, pets, luggage, ticketing, and station access.
The regulations are designed to ensure the highest standards of safety, security, and comfort for all travelers as the country’s national railway network prepares for broader passenger operations.
The announcement follows the launch of the first trial passenger services between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, a journey that now takes approximately 105 minutes aboard trains capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 km/h, significantly reducing travel times between the two emirates.
According to Etihad Rail’s passenger guidelines, infants may travel free of charge when seated on the lap of an accompanying adult, with one infant permitted per paying adult. Families traveling with more than one infant must purchase a child ticket for each additional infant.
For children traveling alone, the railway operator has established a minimum age requirement of 14 years for unaccompanied travel. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied throughout the journey by a responsible adult.
To support family travel, foldable strollers are permitted onboard, provided they are folded before boarding and stored safely to avoid obstructing aisles, doors, or emergency exits.
Passengers are permitted to travel with domestic pets, provided the animal remains inside an approved carrier that complies with size requirements.
Travelers must keep pets securely contained and under control throughout the journey. Each passenger is allowed one pet carrier, which counts toward the passenger’s permitted hand luggage allowance under the railway’s travel policy.
Etihad Rail has also introduced stringent restrictions on items that may not be carried onboard.
Among the prohibited items are:
Weapons of any kind.
Explosives and explosive materials.
Flammable and hazardous substances.
Narcotics and illegal drugs.
Alcoholic beverages.
Smoking devices and electronic cigarettes.
To maintain safe and efficient movement within train carriages, oversized items that obstruct aisles or storage areas are not permitted. Bicycles, scooters, electric scooters, and electric bicycles are likewise prohibited.
Passengers are also barred from carrying any item that could pose a safety risk, cause inconvenience to others, or emit strong odors likely to affect fellow travelers’ comfort.
Travelers are encouraged to review the full list of restricted and prohibited items before departure.
Passengers may bring their own food and beverages onboard, provided they comply with the passenger charter.
However, travelers are advised to avoid food and drinks with strong odors or items that may spill, stain train facilities, or inconvenience other passengers. Alcoholic beverages remain strictly prohibited.
Smoking and vaping are banned on all trains and within station facilities, except in designated smoking areas where available.
1. Personal Luggage and Essential Items
Passengers are generally permitted to carry personal luggage and travel bags within the weight and size limits specified by the operator, provided the items can be safely stored in designated spaces.
Permitted items also include:
Smartphones and personal electronic devices.
Laptops and tablets.
Essential personal medications.
Foldable strollers.
Wheelchairs and mobility aids for People of Determination.
These measures are intended to promote accessibility and inclusive transportation services.
2. Safety-related restrictions
To protect passengers and railway infrastructure, several categories of materials are prohibited, including:
Flammable or explosive substances.
Hazardous or toxic chemicals.
Fuel and compressed gases.
Fireworks and pyrotechnic materials.
Radioactive substances.
Corrosive materials.
Any item deemed capable of endangering passengers or railway operations.
Animals may not be transported in a manner that compromises passenger comfort or violates approved regulations, except in cases covered by authorized service-animal provisions.
3. Unacceptable behavior
Etihad Rail’s code of conduct prohibits actions that may disturb other passengers or compromise safety, including:
Smoking or vaping in unauthorized areas.
Tampering with safety equipment or emergency systems.
Obstructing doors, aisles, or emergency exits.
Littering.
Playing audio devices at excessive volume.
Aggressive, abusive, or disruptive behavior.
4. Security and screening measures
Passengers and luggage are subject to security screening procedures at stations, in line with practices adopted by many modern railway networks worldwide.
Travelers are also required to follow instructions issued by station personnel and train crews and comply with all boarding, disembarking, and facility-use regulations.
Etihad Rail strongly recommends booking tickets in advance, particularly during peak travel periods, to secure preferred departure times and seating options.
Tickets may be purchased up to five minutes before departure, subject to availability.
The operator also provides ticket vending machines at stations, although some fare categories may not be available through these machines, and ticket sales cease shortly before departure.
Passengers are advised to hold a valid ticket before boarding. While onboard ticket purchases may be possible in limited circumstances, availability depends on fare class and is handled directly by train staff.
The ability to amend or cancel a booking depends on the fare category purchased.
Some ticket classes allow date and time changes, while others do not. Eligible bookings can be managed through the Etihad Rail mobile application, website, station ticket machines, or customer service center, subject to seat availability and any applicable fare differences.
Refund eligibility is likewise determined by the ticket type and the timing of cancellation. Certain fare categories are non-refundable, while flexible tickets may qualify for refunds under specific conditions.
Passengers are reminded that station gates close two minutes before scheduled departure.
Etihad Rail urges travelers to arrive early to allow sufficient time for security procedures, ticket validation, and access to platforms.
The operator also emphasized that, once passengers have entered the secure departure area, they may not re-enter using the same ticket if they leave the zone. Anyone exiting and wishing to return must purchase a new ticket before re-entry.
As Etihad Rail advances toward full passenger operations, these regulations reflect the operator’s commitment to delivering a safe, efficient, and world-class travel experience. By combining rigorous safety standards with passenger-friendly policies, the UAE’s national railway network is positioning itself as a transformative addition to the country’s transportation infrastructure and a key pillar of future mobility.