Etihad Rail to launch Abu Dhabi - Fujairah route: Special fares for children, seniors and infants

Free infant travel and special senior fares on Etihad Rail’s debut passenger service
Dubai: The UAE's long-awaited passenger rail service, Etihad Rail, is set to launch its first route on June 30, connecting Abu Dhabi and Fujairah and tickets for the inaugural day are already selling out.
Alongside a launch discount of 50 per cent on standard fares, the network is offering reduced pricing for specific passenger categories, including children, seniors and infants.
Here’s what you need to know about special fares for certain categories and how the ticketing system works
Adults
A single one-way ticket for an adult is currently priced at Dh55, discounted from the standard fare of Dh109. Premium-class seats are available at Dh180, down from Dh380.
Children (under 17)
Children cannot book tickets independently and must travel with an adult. A standard one-way adult ticket is currently priced at Dh55 (down from Dh109). If a child's ticket is purchased alongside an adult ticket, the combined fare for both passengers is Dh83 for a single trip. For premium class, the combined discounted rate is Dh180, down from Dh380.
Infants (under 2)
Infants who sit on an accompanying adult's lap travel free of charge, with no separate seat required. Each adult may bring one infant at no cost. Should an adult be travelling with more than one infant, a child ticket must be purchased for each additional infant.
Seniors (60 and above)
Passengers aged 60 and over are entitled to a reduced fare of Dh44, down from the standard Dh88. Premium seating is available at Dh96, compared with the full price of Dh192. Dedicated spaces for wheelchair users are also provided onboard.
Etihad Rail operates two classes of travel:
Premium Class includes wider, reclining seats with extra legroom, complimentary Wi-Fi, power sockets and USB charging ports, and complimentary snacks and beverages, with additional items available for purchase.
Comfort Class offers standard seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, power sockets and USB charging ports, and food and drinks available via an onboard trolley service.
Saver is best for fixed plans. No changes or refunds are permitted, and tickets are non-transferable. Seat selection carries an additional fee, otherwise a seat is assigned 24 hours before departure.
Value offers some flexibility. Changes are free up to 72 hours before departure; a Dh20 fee applies after that. No refunds, and tickets cannot be transferred.
Flex offers maximum flexibility. Unlimited free changes are permitted up to 30 minutes after departure, tickets can be transferred before boarding, and a full refund is available if cancelled at least 24 hours in advance. A 30 per cent fee applies for same-day cancellations.
Tickets can be amended or cancelled via the Etihad Rail website, app, station ticket machines or the customer contact centre.
Passengers should note that the origin and destination stations cannot be changed after booking. If the revised journey costs more, the fare difference must be paid; if it costs less, no refund will be issued. Passengers who do not travel and fail to cancel before departure will be marked as a no-show and will not be eligible for a refund.
Tickets are available to book at etihadrail.ae or the Etihad Rail app.