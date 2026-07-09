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Etihad Rail passengers offered exclusive hotel discounts across Fujairah

Ticket holders can enjoy discounts on stays, dining, spas and leisure experiences

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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The offers can be redeemed by presenting a valid Etihad Rail ticket upon arrival at participating hotels.
The offers can be redeemed by presenting a valid Etihad Rail ticket upon arrival at participating hotels.
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Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail has unveiled a series of exclusive offers for passengers travelling to Fujairah, giving ticket holders access to discounted hotel stays, dining, spa treatments and leisure facilities at participating hotels across the emirate.

The offers, announced on the company's Instagram account, can be redeemed by presenting a valid Etihad Rail ticket upon arrival at participating hotels.

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The promotion includes discounts of up to 25 per cent on accommodation, food and beverage, spa treatments and hotel facilities at a range of leading properties, including DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City, InterContinental Fujairah Resort, Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Radisson Blu Resort Fujairah, Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort, Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa, Royal M Hotel by Gewan Fujairah and Al Bahar Hotel & Resort, among others.

Some participating hotels are also offering complimentary room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out, free stays and meals for children, discounted access to pools and beaches, and special multi-night stay packages, subject to availability and individual hotel terms.

Etihad Rail said the initiative is designed to encourage rail passengers to explore Fujairah's hospitality and tourism offerings while enhancing the overall travel experience.

The offers are available at participating hotels, with some promotions running until August 31, 2026, subject to availability. Passengers are required to present a valid Etihad Rail ticket to redeem the discounts.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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