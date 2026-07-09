The promotion includes discounts of up to 25 per cent on accommodation, food and beverage, spa treatments and hotel facilities at a range of leading properties, including DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City, InterContinental Fujairah Resort, Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Radisson Blu Resort Fujairah, Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort, Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa, Royal M Hotel by Gewan Fujairah and Al Bahar Hotel & Resort, among others.