Fujairah-Abu Dhabi route cuts travel to 105 minutes, reshaping weekend getaways
The launch of the first introductory passenger service on Etihad Rail marks a significant milestone in the development of the UAE’s tourism sector.
The project is expected to support domestic tourism, improve connectivity between emirates, and create new opportunities for destinations through a modern, safe and sustainable transport network.
Etihad Rail is set to enhance connectivity between the UAE’s cities, making it easier for residents and visitors to explore the country’s natural, cultural and heritage attractions.
The railway is also expected to strengthen the appeal of destinations nationwide while supporting the UAE’s broader vision of an integrated infrastructure network that drives economic growth and sustainability.
In Fujairah, one of the UAE’s key tourism destinations known for its natural landscapes, cultural heritage and historical sites, the departure of the first introductory passenger service to Abu Dhabi was warmly received.
The project is expected to increase visitor numbers, expand travel options, and support tourism-related sectors, reinforcing Fujairah’s position on the UAE’s tourism map.
Saeed Abdullah Al Samahi, Director of the Fujairah Department of Tourism and Antiquities, said the opening of the Etihad Rail station in the emirate represents a strategic development that enhances Fujairah’s tourism profile and creates new economic opportunities by improving visitor mobility between emirates.
He added that the new rail link offers tourists and residents a comfortable and safe travel option, helping boost hotel occupancy and supporting hospitality, leisure and wider tourism sectors.
Al Samahi noted that Fujairah offers a diverse mix of natural, heritage and cultural attractions, adding that improved accessibility through the national rail network will further strengthen its appeal as a preferred destination for short breaks and domestic tourism.
He said the project aligns with the UAE’s vision of integrated infrastructure supporting sustainable development and economic growth.
Fujairah Railway Station attracted large numbers of residents and citizens, many of whom gathered to witness and document the historic occasion. They described the launch as a major step forward for the transport sector that will ease travel between emirates and boost tourism in Fujairah.
Passenger services from Fujairah are particularly significant for residents of the eastern region. The journey between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah takes approximately 105 minutes, with trains operating at speeds of up to 200 km/h. Each train can accommodate up to 400 passengers, and the network is expected to serve around 10 million passengers annually once fully operational.
Etihad Rail will offer two travel classes—Comfort and First Class—with features including reserved seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, charging points, luggage storage and accessible facilities for People of Determination.
The national project reflects the UAE’s continued efforts to advance sustainable mobility, strengthen integrated development, and support long-term economic and tourism growth across the country.