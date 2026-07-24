The passenger network will eventually connect 11 cities across nearly 900km of track
Dubai: Etihad Rail, UAE’s first national passenger rail service officially began operations on June 30, 2026, with the launch of the Abu Dhabi–Fujairah route, marking a major milestone in the country’s transport network.
The inaugural service connects Mohammed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi with Fujairah in just 1 hour and 45 minutes, offering residents and visitors a fast alternative to road travel. More than 10,000 tickets were sold before the service even launched, highlighting strong public demand for passenger rail in the UAE.
With the first phase now operational, attention is turning to the remaining stations that will complete the UAE’s passenger rail network over the next several months.
The next stage of the rollout will see passenger services extended to Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates station and Al Dhaid station in Sharjah on September 30, 2026.
These stations are expected to significantly improve connectivity between the UAE’s major population centres and provide a rail alternative for commuters travelling between Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and the east coast.
Etihad Rail will bring forward the opening of its Madinat Zayed and Liwa passenger stations to November 30, 2026, expanding the UAE’s national rail network into the Al Dhafra region in time for the start of its annual events and festival season.
The network will then expand westward into Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region on December 30, 2026. More stations are scheduled to open as part of this phase - Al Sila, Al Dhannah and Al Mirfa.
This expansion is expected to improve mobility for residents in the western region while supporting tourism and economic activity across Al Dhafra.
The final currently announced passenger station is Sharjah University City, which is scheduled to open on March 30, 2027. Once operational, it will complete the first phase of Etihad Rail’s passenger network and further strengthen links between the UAE’s major educational, residential and commercial hubs.
To mark the launch of the UAE’s first passenger rail service, Etihad Rail is offering introductory fares starting from Dh55 in Comfort Class and Dh120 in Premium Class, approximately 50 per cent lower than standard adult ticket prices.
Passengers can also benefit from additional discounts:
Children aged two to 17 receive a 50 per cent discount on regular fares.
Senior citizens aged 60 and above receive a 20 per cent discount.
Infants under the age of two travel free of charge when accompanied by an adult.
Tickets can be purchased through the Etihad Rail mobile app or via the official Etihad Rail website - etihadrail.ae, where passengers can view schedules, select seats and manage their bookings. As demand for the new service remains high, travellers are advised to book in advance, particularly during weekends and public holidays.
Etihad Rail is one of the UAE’s largest infrastructure projects and forms part of the country’s broader vision to create a more integrated, sustainable transport network. The full passenger network is expected to connect 11 cities across the UAE through a railway spanning approximately 900 kilometres.
The passenger trains operate at speeds of up to 200km/h and feature onboard Wi-Fi, power outlets and multiple travel classes. The service is designed to reduce road congestion, improve inter-emirate connectivity and provide a more sustainable travel option for residents and visitors alike.