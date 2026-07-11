Passenger Charter requires modest dress, bans smoking and travel with infectious diseases
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail has set out passenger conduct rules requiring modest dress, banning smoking and prohibiting travel by people with infectious diseases as part of its Passenger Charter aimed at ensuring safe, respectful and comfortable journeys
Under the Passenger Charter, travellers must wear modest and appropriate clothing at all times while in stations and on board trains. Transparent or revealing clothing, as well as garments displaying offensive images, slogans or language, are prohibited in line with local cultural norms and standards.
The rules also allow authorised Etihad Rail personnel to refuse entry to, or require the removal of, passengers deemed unfit to travel or whose clothing could soil or damage railway property or the belongings of other passengers.
The code applies in all ticketed areas, including stations and trains, and requires passengers to behave respectfully and reasonably. Abusive, threatening, offensive or obscene language and behaviour that intimidates, harasses or disturbs others are prohibited.
Passengers may also be instructed by authorised personnel to queue in designated lines and must follow reasonable directions, with queue jumping expressly forbidden.
The rules prohibit passengers from bringing or leaving behind any item that authorised staff believe could pose a safety risk, cause disruption or damage railway property. If passengers fail to remove such items when instructed, Etihad Rail may remove them and recover any associated costs.
Smoking is banned in all ticketed areas, including the use of cigarettes, cigars, pipes, electronic cigarettes, vaping devices and similar products, except in designated smoking areas approved by Etihad Rail. Passengers are also prohibited from carrying matches, lighters or other flammable materials outside permitted areas.
The code further bans the possession, consumption or distribution of controlled substances, narcotics or any items prohibited under UAE law, while restricted items may only be carried in accordance with applicable transport conditions.
Passengers are also prohibited from disrupting train operations, tampering with train doors, misusing emergency alarm systems, ignoring safety instructions, endangering public health by travelling while suffering from an infectious disease, or causing nuisance or disturbance to fellow passengers or staff.
Commercial activities, including selling goods, advertising services, distributing promotional material, conducting surveys or begging, are not permitted on trains or within compulsory ticketed areas without prior written approval from Etihad Rail.
The operator warned that passengers who breach the code of conduct or commit offences on trains, at stations or within railway facilities may face legal action under UAE law, with Etihad Rail reserving the right to notify the relevant authorities and recover any resulting costs or damages.
The code also requires mobile phones, tablets, laptops and other electronic devices to be used in a manner that does not disturb others. Passengers must use headphones when playing audio and keep volumes at reasonable levels. Staff may instruct passengers to stop using devices, wear headphones, lower the volume or leave the train at the next station if excessive noise continues.