Etihad Rail sets out Passenger Charter: security screening, valid tickets, and grounds for removal explained

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail has published details of its Passenger Charter on its official website, outlining the circumstances under which passengers may be removed from trains. The charter states that if railway staff or any authorized person has reasonable grounds to believe that a passenger is violating any provision of the Passenger Charter, the passenger must leave immediately upon request. Likewise, any passenger who breaches the approved rules and refuses to stop the prohibited conduct or leave the premises or train when requested may be removed.