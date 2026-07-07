Etihad Rail sets out Passenger Charter: security screening, valid tickets, and grounds for removal explained

New guidelines outline when travel can be refused and journeys disrupted refunded
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail has published details of its Passenger Charter on its official website, outlining the circumstances under which passengers may be removed from trains. The charter states that if railway staff or any authorized person has reasonable grounds to believe that a passenger is violating any provision of the Passenger Charter, the passenger must leave immediately upon request. Likewise, any passenger who breaches the approved rules and refuses to stop the prohibited conduct or leave the premises or train when requested may be removed.
Passengers are required to comply with instructions issued by Etihad Rail employees or any authorized personnel exercising powers granted under the charter or other applicable legislation. Before any passenger is removed, the nature of the violation will be explained.
The charter stipulates that failure to comply with its provisions may result in enforcement measures. In the event of a breach, Etihad Rail may refuse carriage, terminate a journey, suspend or permanently prohibit the passenger from using its services, and notify the relevant authorities, without any entitlement to a refund or compensation. Such actions do not prejudice any additional rights or remedies available to Etihad Rail under the Passenger Charter.
The company retains discretion in applying these measures. Non-compliance may lead to denial of travel, removal from the train, suspension from using Etihad Rail services, the imposition of fines, or other civil or criminal actions in accordance with the Conditions of Carriage and applicable national laws.
Etihad Rail stated that it conducts random security screenings at stations to help maintain the safety and security of all passengers. Any item deemed a safety or security risk may be prohibited from transport and, where necessary, referred to the relevant authorities.
The company emphasized that passengers must hold a valid ticket before boarding trains or Etihad Rail buses. A ticket is considered valid only if it contains the correct date, time, and passenger name, has not been previously used, and remains valid for the intended journey. Since ticket gates at major stations are automated, passengers will not be able to access platforms or board without a valid ticket.
Passengers found without a valid ticket will be required to purchase a Flexible Fare ticket for the journey at the standard rate. Repeated travel without a valid ticket may result in restrictions on using Etihad Rail services. If a passenger wishes to continue beyond the original destination, a flexible ticket may be purchased onboard through the Train Manager or via the Etihad Rail mobile application.
According to information published on Etihad Rail’s website, passengers affected by disruptions or delays will be given priority updates, travel assistance, and fair solutions.
Passengers will be informed promptly through email, SMS, WhatsApp notifications, station display screens, onboard displays, and public announcements. If a train’s scheduled departure is delayed by 30 minutes or more, passengers have the right not to travel and may choose either to rebook on an alternative service or receive a full ticket refund.
In the event of a cancellation, passengers will be offered the option to rebook on an alternative train service or use alternative transport arrangements. If disruption occurs after boarding, Etihad Rail will endeavor to transport passengers to their final destination by rail at no additional cost. The company stated that it will always seek to assist passengers in completing their journey or provide an alternative solution, as outlined in the Passenger Charter.
With the launch of passenger services on the UAE’s Etihad Rail network, the company has introduced a comprehensive set of regulations and operational guidelines known as the Passenger Charter, designed to ensure passenger safety, maintain security across the network, and provide a comfortable and orderly travel experience.
The Passenger Charter serves as both a contractual and regulatory framework defining the rights and responsibilities of passengers when using rail services. It requires travelers to comply with all operational, security, and safety procedures established by the operator.
Under the charter, Etihad Rail is authorized to implement security measures, including the screening of passengers and their baggage before boarding or while within station premises, to ensure compliance with security requirements and prevent the introduction of prohibited items that may pose a risk to public safety.
These procedures, which are standard practice across most rail and public transport systems worldwide, require passengers to cooperate fully with security and safety personnel, present tickets or travel documents when requested, and follow instructions issued by station staff and onboard personnel.
The Passenger Charter grants the operator the authority to refuse carriage or remove any individual from a train or station if they violate applicable rules and regulations, or if their behavior poses a threat to the safety and security of passengers, employees, or property.
Situations that may warrant such action include:
Refusing to undergo security screening.
Failure to comply with instructions from train or security personnel.
Aggressive, abusive, or threatening behavior toward others.
Creating disturbances that affect passenger comfort.
Tampering with safety equipment or operational systems.
Carrying prohibited materials or items.
Endangering the safety of passengers or railway operations.
The charter makes clear that removal from a train or refusal of carriage does not exempt the passenger from any legal liabilities, penalties, fines, or other enforcement measures arising from the violation.
The charter emphasises that travel safety is a shared responsibility between the operator and passengers. Travelers are expected to respect public property, observe the rights of others, and comply with behavioural standards within stations and train carriages.
Passengers must also use facilities appropriately, refrain from smoking in prohibited areas, avoid obstructing doors or emergency exits, and comply with all baggage-related requirements.
Rail transport regulations restrict the carriage of certain materials that may threaten safety and security, including flammable, explosive, hazardous, or dangerous substances, as well as any items that could cause harm to passengers or interfere with railway operations.
These measures reflect international best practices in the rail transport sector, which prioritise risk prevention and the enhancement of safety and security standards.
Compliance with all security and operational instructions.
Submission to security screening when requested.
Presentation of tickets or proof of travel upon request.
Respect for train staff and fellow passengers.
Prohibition on carrying dangerous or restricted items.
Protection of public property and railway facilities.
Avoidance of disruptive, abusive, or aggressive behavior.
Compliance with emergency and safety procedures.
Recognition of the operator’s authority to refuse carriage or remove violators from trains or stations when necessary.
The Passenger Charter states that the use of Etihad Rail services constitutes implicit acceptance of these terms and conditions, helping to ensure a safe, secure, and comfortable travel environment for all users of the UAE’s national railway network.
Transport sector specialists believe that the introduction of a Passenger Charter is a fundamental requirement for the operation of modern railway systems. It clearly defines the relationship between the operator and passengers, strengthens discipline within stations and train carriages, and helps reduce behaviors that may affect service quality.
As Etihad Rail continues to expand its network and welcome growing numbers of passengers, these measures are becoming increasingly important to ensure efficient operations and maintain the highest standards of safety and reliability, in line with the UAE’s vision of developing a world-class, sustainable public transportation system.