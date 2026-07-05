Etihad Rail sets fines of up to Dh10,000 for various passenger violations: See the list

The same fine also applies to fare evasion or deliberately failing to pay the correct fare, including the use of discounted tickets without entitlement, misuse of concession tickets issued for specific passenger categories, occupying reserved seats without authorisation, carrying prohibited or restricted items in breach of the Passenger Charter, travelling in a class higher than that specified on the ticket, and failing to comply with instructions issued by Etihad Rail employees or authorised personnel, including during emergencies or routine inspections.