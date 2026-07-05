Etihad Rail sets fines of up to Dh10,000 for various passenger violations: See the list

Penalties from Dh100 to Dh10,000 set for rule-breaking on UAE passenger trains
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail has announced various types of passenger violations carrying fines ranging from Dh100 to Dh10,000, covering offences committed aboard passenger trains, inside stations and at facilities managed by the railway operator.
The operator said authorised Etihad Rail employees may issue fines to any person found in violation of the regulations, whether a passenger or a visitor to a station or railway facility.
It added that fines must be paid by the offender or their representative. The imposition or payment of a fine does not prevent a case from being referred to the competent authorities, including the Public Prosecution, or the taking of any other legal action under applicable laws, which may include additional penalties or imprisonment, Arabic daily Al Khaleej reported.
A Dh200 fine applies to a range of violations, including littering or disposing of waste improperly aboard trains, inside stations or related facilities, placing feet on train seats, refusing to leave the platform at the destination station or when instructed to do so by Etihad Rail staff or authorised personnel, travelling without a valid ticket or failing to present one upon request, including presenting a ticket issued in another person's name.
The same fine also applies to fare evasion or deliberately failing to pay the correct fare, including the use of discounted tickets without entitlement, misuse of concession tickets issued for specific passenger categories, occupying reserved seats without authorisation, carrying prohibited or restricted items in breach of the Passenger Charter, travelling in a class higher than that specified on the ticket, and failing to comply with instructions issued by Etihad Rail employees or authorised personnel, including during emergencies or routine inspections.
Other Dh200 offences include entering or remaining on trains or in stations while intoxicated or otherwise unfit to travel, possessing or consuming alcoholic beverages aboard trains or in prohibited areas, and forging, altering or modifying tickets with the intent to commit fraud or obtain travel.
A Dh500 fine applies to smoking in prohibited areas, inhaling smoking products or using electronic smoking devices, engaging in disruptive, abusive, threatening or intimidating behaviour that affects the comfort or safety of passengers or Etihad Rail staff, harassment, verbal abuse, spitting or soiling trains and stations.
The Dh500 penalty also covers tampering with train doors or preventing them from closing before departure, opening or attempting to open doors while the train is moving, causing delays to services, possessing or dealing in controlled substances, carrying out commercial photography or recording without prior written approval, and boarding or alighting from a train while it is moving or between stations.
A Dh5,000 fine is imposed for tampering with, activating or damaging safety equipment, including emergency alarms, emergency brakes and fire extinguishers, throwing objects inside, at or from trains or other railway vehicles, or from station platforms, entering railway tracks, restricted areas or facilities without authorisation, and damaging passenger trains or station property, including through graffiti or vandalism.
The same penalty applies to activating emergency equipment without reasonable cause or misusing emergency exits outside genuine emergency situations and without authorisation.
For any other violations not specifically listed that are committed aboard trains, inside stations or within related facilities, fines ranging from Dh100 to Dh10,000 may be imposed depending on the nature and severity of the offence, at the discretion of Etihad Rail.
Alongside the penalties, Etihad Rail has also introduced a set of passenger guidelines covering prohibited and permitted items during train journeys, as well as rules governing onboard conduct, the travel of children and infants, and the carriage of pets, with the aim of ensuring a safe, comfortable and enjoyable travel experience for all passengers.
The guidance comes after Etihad Rail launched its first introductory passenger service between Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, reducing the journey between the two emirates to around 105 minutes aboard trains capable of travelling at speeds of up to 200km/h.
According to the operator's website, infants may travel free of charge when seated on the lap of an accompanying adult, with one infant permitted free of charge per adult. Where more than one infant is travelling with the same adult, a child ticket must be purchased for each additional infant.
Etihad Rail has also set 14 as the minimum age for children travelling unaccompanied. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied throughout the journey by a responsible adult.
To support families, passengers are permitted to bring prams onboard, provided they are folded before boarding and stored safely to avoid obstructing aisles, doors or emergency exits.
Passengers may also travel with household pets, provided they are kept inside an approved carrier that complies with the permitted size requirements.
Animals must remain inside the carrier and under the passenger's control throughout the journey. One pet carrier is permitted per passenger and counts as the passenger's allowed hand luggage under the Passenger Charter.
Etihad Rail has also set strict rules prohibiting passengers from carrying a range of items onboard, including weapons, explosives, flammable or hazardous materials, and narcotic substances.
Alcoholic beverages, as well as smoking and electronic smoking devices of all kinds, are also prohibited.
To ensure free movement inside train carriages, oversized items that obstruct aisles or storage areas are not permitted. Bicycles, scooters, including electric scooters and electric bicycles, are also prohibited, along with any item that may pose a safety risk, cause disturbance or emit strong odours that may inconvenience other passengers. The operator urged travellers to review the list of prohibited and restricted items before travelling.
Passengers are permitted to bring their own food and drinks onboard in accordance with the Passenger Charter. However, they are advised to avoid foods or beverages with strong odours or those likely to spill and stain or inconvenience fellow passengers or damage the train. Alcoholic drinks are not permitted onboard.
The operator also reiterated that smoking and the use of electronic smoking devices are prohibited on trains and within station facilities, except in designated smoking areas where available.
Etihad Rail advised passengers to book tickets in advance, particularly during busy travel periods, to secure their preferred service and seat. Tickets may be purchased up to five minutes before departure, subject to availability.
Tickets can also be purchased from self-service machines at stations, although the operator noted that some ticket categories may not be available through the machines and that ticket sales stop shortly before departure.
Passengers are required to hold a valid ticket before boarding. While tickets may be purchased onboard in limited circumstances through the train crew, availability depends on the ticket categories remaining at the time.
The company said the ability to amend or cancel bookings depends on the fare type purchased. Some tickets allow passengers to change travel dates or departure times, while others do not.
Eligible bookings can be managed through the mobile application, the official website, station ticket machines or the contact centre, subject to seat availability and any fare difference.
Refunds also depend on the fare category and the timing of cancellation. Some tickets are non-refundable, while flexible fares allow refunds under specified conditions.
Etihad Rail said station ticket gates close two minutes before the scheduled departure time and advised passengers to arrive early to allow sufficient time to pass through the gates and reach the platform.
The operator also said passengers who leave the secure departure area after passing through the gates will not be permitted to re-enter using the same ticket. Those wishing to return will be required to purchase a new ticket.
|Fine Amount
|Violation Description
|Dh200
|Littering or disposing of waste improperly on trains, in stations or related facilities
|Dh200
|Placing feet on train seats
|Dh200
|Refusing to leave the platform at the destination station or when instructed by authorised staff
|Dh200
|Travelling without a valid ticket or failing to present a valid ticket on request, including using a ticket issued in another person's name
|Dh200
|Fare evasion or deliberately failing to pay the correct fare, including misuse of discounted tickets
|Dh200
|Misusing concession tickets or tickets reserved for specific passenger categories
|Dh200
|Occupying reserved seats without authorisation
|Dh200
|Carrying prohibited or restricted items in breach of the Passenger Charter
|Dh200
|Travelling in a class higher than that shown on the ticket
|Dh200
|Failing to follow instructions issued by Etihad Rail staff or authorised personnel
|Dh200
|Entering or remaining in trains or stations while intoxicated or otherwise unfit to travel
|Dh200
|Possessing or consuming alcoholic beverages where prohibited
|Dh200
|Forging, altering or fraudulently modifying tickets
|Dh500
|Smoking or using electronic smoking devices in prohibited areas
|Dh500
|Disruptive, abusive or threatening behaviour
|Dh500
|Harassment, verbal abuse, spitting or soiling trains and stations
|Dh500
|Obstructing or tampering with train doors
|Dh500
|Opening train doors while the train is moving
|Dh500
|Causing delays to services
|Dh500
|Possessing or dealing in controlled substances
|Dh500
|Commercial photography or filming without approval
|Dh500
|Boarding or alighting while the train is moving
|Dh5,000
|Tampering with or damaging safety equipment
|Dh5,000
|Throwing objects at, from or inside trains or railway vehicles
|Dh5,000
|Unauthorised access to railway tracks or restricted areas
|Dh5,000
|Damaging trains or station property, including graffiti
|Dh5,000
|Activating emergency systems without reasonable cause
|Dh5,000
|Misusing emergency exits
|Dh100–Dh10,000
|Other violations not specifically listed, depending on the nature and severity of the offence